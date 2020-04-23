Mel Kiper Jr 2020 Mock Draft: Jordan Love to Raiders in ESPN Guru's Final Picks

Eli Lucero/Associated Press

Utah State's Jordan Love will not be the first quarterback off the board at the 2020 NFL draft, but there will be plenty of interest in his landing spot Thursday night.

ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. projects Love will go at No. 19 to the Las Vegas Raiders in his final mock draft, which was released Thursday morning.

The Raiders are one of a few teams with multiple first-round picks that could go after Love in the back part of the first round. The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars also fit into that category.

At the top of the mock draft, Kiper has a differing view compared to others, as he projects Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown will go to the Detroit Lions.

Most experts believe that Ohio State defensive back Jeffrey Okudah will go at No. 3, if no trades occur, but Kiper has him falling to No. 9.

Mel Kiper Jr.'s 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

12. Las Vegas Raiders: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Minnesota Vikings: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

24. New Orleans Saints: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

27. Seattle Seahawks: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

30. Green Bay Packers: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

31. San Francisco 49ers: Antonie Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Love to Raiders at No. 19

The Raiders could go in a variety of directions with both of their selections.

They have a need at wide receiver and in the secondary, but Kiper believes they will add Love to put pressure on Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota: "I'm sticking with Love to the Raiders because I still think he's going to go somewhere in Round 1. Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock can get their young quarterback to build around."

Carr is under contract through the 2022 season, while Mariota inked a two-year, $17.6 million deal in free agency.

Taking Love would be a risk, but the Raiders could get out of Mariota's deal after one year and allow Love to have more offensive responsibilities.

The Utah State player is expected to be the fourth quarterback off the board behind LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert from Oregon.

Kiper has Tagovailoa going to Miami at No. 5 and Herbert landing with the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6. Burrow is expected to be the top selection.

In this mock, Kiper has the Raiders addressing their need in the secondary with Florida's C.J. Henderson at No. 12.

The Raiders improved most areas of their defense in free agency, but corner was left open after they failed to come to terms with Eli Apple.

If they do not pick a wide receiver in the first round, the Raiders need to fill that position in the later rounds so Love could have targets to develop chemistry with as he grows into the professional level.

Lions Take Brown Over Okudah

Detroit has made improving its defense the primary focus of the offseason.

Matt Patricia's team made plenty of improvements in free agency and will likely make another at No. 3.

Instead of replacing Darius Slay with Okudah, Kiper believes the Lions will reinforce their defensive line with Brown: "Detroit needs to go defense here—cornerback Jeff Okudah also makes sense—and Brown fills a huge hole in the middle of this front seven. Plus, he's more than just a run-plugger."

Brown produced 55 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles in his senior season, and he was a force in most areas of Auburn's defensive front.

If that pick happens, the Lions would have a revamped defensive interior with Brown, Nick Williams and Danny Shelton.

That selection would allow other teams with secondary needs to choose Okudah later in the first round.

Kiper projects Okudah will fall to No. 9 to the Jaguars, who have a glaring need at defensive back after the departures of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.

There is also a chance the Lions trade down with a team looking to jump ahead of others to choose a quarterback.

"This is a spot to watch for a trade," Kiper wrote.

The best trade partner for Detroit could be Miami, who has 14 picks and is interested in both Tagovailoa and Herbert.

If they remain at No. 3, the Lions' best chance to improve is on defense, with Brown, Okudah or Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

