Tua Tagovailoa Falls Out of Top 10 in Peter Schrager's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

NFL Media's Peter Schrager released his third and final mock draft before the first round of the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday, and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's precipitous fall is the biggest story coming out of it.

Here is a rundown of Schrager's top 10 projected picks, as well as a look at where he sees Tua landing:

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State Miami Dolphins (projected trade with DET): Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon New York Giants: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama Detroit Lions (projected trade with MIA): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State Los Angeles Chargers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson Atlanta Falcons (projected trade with JAC): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Both the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers passing on Tagovailoa in Schrager's mock caused him to drop, which worked to the Jacksonville Jaguars' advantage. Schrager has them taking him 16th overall following a projected trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Jags seem content entering 2020 with second-year man Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback, but getting Tagovailoa midway through the first round may be too much value to pass up on.

Since the expert consensus suggests LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the intrigue regarding the quarterback position Thursday will focus on Tua and Oregon's Justin Herbert.

The Miami Dolphins at No. 5 and Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6 are both strong candidates to take quarterbacks. Schrager has the Dolphins trading up to No. 3 with the Detroit Lions to secure Herbert.

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. reported Wednesday that the "tide has turned" when it comes to the Dolphins and their quarterback preference. Kiper noted that the Dolphins are now believed to favor Herbert over Tagovailoa, and Schrager's final mock suggests he agrees with that notion.

The Chargers would have a shot at Tua in Schrager's scenario, but he instead had them address their significant need at offensive tackle by taking Iowa's Tristan Wirfs. That means there could be a realistic possibility that L.A. enters the season with veteran Tyrod Taylor as the clear-cut starter under center.

If Tagovailoa gets past the Dolphins and Chargers, some of the teams that could either try to get him at their current draft spots or attempt to trade up for him includes the Jags, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

In Schrager's mock, Tua is still available at No. 16, and after the Jaguars traded down seven spots with the Atlanta Falcons, they end his slide.

Minshew was promising as a rookie, but he was only a sixth-round pick, which means Jacksonville isn't necessarily invested in him as a long-term answer. Minshew may be a good NFL quarterback, but Tagovailoa has the potential to be transcendent.

The only concern when it comes to Tua is his injury history; he underwent ankle procedures in both 2018 and 2019 and saw his 2019 campaign ended early by a hip injury that required surgery.

Everything that has come out regarding Tagovailoa's medicals has been positive, though, which means he should still be the third quarterback off the board at worst. He won a national championship, took Alabama to a second College Football Playoff National Championship Game and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting during a memorable and successful collegiate career.

A quarterback with that type of resume isn't often available at 16th overall, and a team that has struggled as badly as the Jags in recent years can ill afford to turn its nose up at the option to take him.