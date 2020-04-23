PFT 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Burrow, Young, Okudah Top Picks; Tua Slides

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Pro Football Talk is out with a mock draft just hours before the real thing is set to kick off Thursday night.

Instead of drawing it up himself, Mike Florio handed the process over to a current, anonymous executive. The board is rather straightforward with only a few notable curveballs. The one that stands out right away: the Miami Dolphins taking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but not with their top-10 pick.

Here's how PFT predicts the first round of the draft will play out:

1. Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. Giants: Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville

5. Dolphins: Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

6. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Cardinals: Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama

9. Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

10. Browns: Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

11. Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Raiders: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

13. 49ers (from Colts): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

14. Buccaneers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

15. Broncos: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

16. Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

17. Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

18. Dolphins (from Steelers): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

19. Raiders (from Bears): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

20. Jacksonville (from Rams): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

21. Eagles: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

22. Vikings (from Bills): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. Patriots: Austin Jackson, OL, USC

24. Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Vikings: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

26. Dolphins (from Texans): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

27. Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

28. Ravens: Laviska Shinault, WR, Colorado

29. Titans: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

30. Packers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

31. 49ers: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

32. Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Predictions of Tagovailoa's slide have become the norm at this point in mock draft season, yet PFT has him falling all the way back to the Dolphins at No. 18. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs from Iowa and linebacker Patrick Queen from LSU slide in as the No. 5 and No. 22 picks respectively for Miami.

While it's hard to account for potential draft-day trades in mock drafts, there has been speculation that teams could trade up for Tagovailoa should he begin to fall out of the top-10 picks. The New England Patriots, whom PFT has selecting offensive lineman Austin Jackson from USC at No. 23, could gamble on the quarterback if he's there, per NBC Sports' Peter King.

The second quarterback off the board, after Joe Burrow, is Justin Herbert, who lands with the Los Angeles Chargers after a stellar season at Oregon.

Also notable is PFT's placement of wide receivers in the mock draft. There has been plenty of debate between who will go first between Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs III. PFT believes the New York Jets will strike first, grabbing Jeudy at No. 11 and leaving Lamb for the San Francisco 49ers at No. 13.

Finally, PFT ends with a pick that would make the reigning Super Bowl champions even stronger, giving the Kansas City Chiefs LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as they look to add depth in the backfield.

The first round of the NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.