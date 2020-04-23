PFT 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Burrow, Young, Okudah Top Picks; Tua Slides

PFT 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Burrow, Young, Okudah Top Picks; Tua SlidesApril 23, 2020
Pro Football Talk is out with a mock draft just hours before the real thing is set to kick off Thursday night.
Instead of drawing it up himself, Mike Florio handed the process over to a current, anonymous executive. The board is rather straightforward with only a few notable curveballs. The one that stands out right away: the Miami Dolphins taking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but not with their top-10 pick.
Here's how PFT predicts the first round of the draft will play out:
- 1. Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- 2. Washington: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
- 3. Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
- 4. Giants: Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville
- 5. Dolphins: Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa
- 6. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- 7. Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
- 8. Cardinals: Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama
- 9. Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
- 10. Browns: Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia
- 11. Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
- 12. Raiders: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
- 13. 49ers (from Colts): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
- 14. Buccaneers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- 15. Broncos: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
- 16. Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- 17. Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
- 18. Dolphins (from Steelers): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
- 19. Raiders (from Bears): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
- 20. Jacksonville (from Rams): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
- 21. Eagles: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
- 22. Vikings (from Bills): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- 23. Patriots: Austin Jackson, OL, USC
- 24. Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- 25. Vikings: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
- 26. Dolphins (from Texans): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- 27. Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
- 28. Ravens: Laviska Shinault, WR, Colorado
- 29. Titans: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
- 30. Packers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
- 31. 49ers: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
- 32. Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
Predictions of Tagovailoa's slide have become the norm at this point in mock draft season, yet PFT has him falling all the way back to the Dolphins at No. 18. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs from Iowa and linebacker Patrick Queen from LSU slide in as the No. 5 and No. 22 picks respectively for Miami.
While it's hard to account for potential draft-day trades in mock drafts, there has been speculation that teams could trade up for Tagovailoa should he begin to fall out of the top-10 picks. The New England Patriots, whom PFT has selecting offensive lineman Austin Jackson from USC at No. 23, could gamble on the quarterback if he's there, per NBC Sports' Peter King.
The second quarterback off the board, after Joe Burrow, is Justin Herbert, who lands with the Los Angeles Chargers after a stellar season at Oregon.
Also notable is PFT's placement of wide receivers in the mock draft. There has been plenty of debate between who will go first between Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs III. PFT believes the New York Jets will strike first, grabbing Jeudy at No. 11 and leaving Lamb for the San Francisco 49ers at No. 13.
Finally, PFT ends with a pick that would make the reigning Super Bowl champions even stronger, giving the Kansas City Chiefs LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as they look to add depth in the backfield.
The first round of the NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
