NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Buzz on Danilo Gallinari's Future, Hornets' Plans

Danilo Gallinari and the Oklahoma City Thunder want a shot at a championship in the 2019-20 NBA season, but the veteran is thinking about his long-term plans too.

The 31-year-old forward is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season concludes. While he's likely to remain in the NBA, Gallinari told Italian station Radio 1 Rai (h/t Eurohoops.net), that he'd like to finish his career with Olimpia Milano in Italy.

"It would be great to play a couple of seasons at a high level in the EuroLeague and win with that team," Gallinari said. "I'd like to finish my career in this way."

Gallinari broke into the NBA as the No. 6 overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 2008 draft. Since then, he's spent time on the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Thunder.

But both before his NBA tenure and during the 2011 lockout, Gallinari played for Olimpia Milano. He won the Italian League MVP in 2008, tallying 17.5 points per game in the LBA that season.

Granted, a return to Italy is probably a few years in the future.

In his first season with OKC, he's averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists while hitting 40.9 percent of his threes. The Thunder entered the league stoppage with a 40-24 record, holding the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Gallinari's personal wishes are clearly more important, but he's still playing at a high level in the NBA too. When he hits free agency, Gallinari should have several suitors.

Might the Charlotte Hornets be one?

Even if the front office isn't interested in Gallinari, Charlotte finally has some flexibility to adjust the roster. Bismack Biyombo, Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist accounted for a combined $43.2 million this season, but their contracts are expiring, per Spotrac.

Although the Hornets shouldn't be expected to make a big-money move, the opportunity is there. Otherwise, they might utilize the newfound cap space to add draft capital.

"Charlotte's best trade 'asset,' actually, is its projected $25 million in cap room," John Hollinger of The Athletic said. "If no free agents fit the bill from what is a weak class, a chunk of that money could be used to swallow an unfavorable contract and a first-round pick from another team."

That route is particularly reasonable since Charlotte is another year from clearing its books completely. Nicolas Batum will undoubtedly exercise his $27.1 million option for 2020-21, and Cody Zeller is due $15.4 million next year.

So, between now and the start of the 2021-22 season, the Hornets will shed $85 million of salary.

Additionally, Charlotte is positioned at No. 8 in the current lottery order. If the regular season is over, the Hornets have a 26.3 percent chance at a top-four pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Whether they'll take advantage of this reset is a question only the future can answer. But the Hornets have an opportunity to reshape their prospects in the next 18 months.

