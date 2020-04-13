Justin Herbert Rumors: Lions Interview Ex-Oregon QB Amid Tua Tagovailoa Buzz

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions interviewed Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert as part of their preparations for the 2020 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo added it's "very possible" the Lions are indicating their willingness to select Herbert or another quarterback in order to entice another team to trade up to the No. 3 overall pick.

Garafolo reported last week that Detroit also spoke with Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa:

The Cincinnati Bengals selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick feels like a fait accompli at this stage. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported the Bengals are expected to take Burrow but that they might be willing to entertain trade offers for their first-rounder.

Meanwhile, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is the general consensus pick for the Washington Redskins at No. 2. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel's Safid Deen reported the team "told Tagovailoa they want to bring him to Washington to compete with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins during their meeting at the NFL combine."

That would mean effectively abandoning their 2019 first-round pick after only one season, though.

The Lions could be sitting in the catbird seat if a team values Herbert or Tagovailoa highly enough. When the New York Jets moved up from sixth to third in the first round of the 2018 draft, they swapped first-rounders with the Indianapolis Colts and sent Indianapolis three second-round picks.

Of course, the interest in Herbert and Tagovailoa could be genuine on Detroit's end.

Matthew Stafford turned 32 in February, which isn't old by NFL quarterback standards. However, he was limited to eight games in 2019 due to non-displaced fractures in his back. He battled a similar issue while not missing any time in 2018.

There's nothing to cast his long-term future in doubt, but the Colts had little advance warning before Andrew Luck retired last August, citing the physical and mental toll his numerous injuries had taken.

Herbert or Tagovailoa would be the contingency plan should Stafford take a similar step in the near future.