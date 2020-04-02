Tom Brady to Donate 10M Meals Through Wheels Up Partnership Amid COVID-19

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced Thursday he's teamed with private aviation company Wheels Up to donate 10 million meals to families in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation, which equates to a $1 million contribution to Feeding America, is part of the Meals Up Initiative.

Brady posted an Instagram video March 23 with COVID-19-related tips, writing (via WEEI's Ryan Hannable):

"Hey guys, I hope you're staying safe and healthy out there. Just wanted to share with you some of the tips that we at TB12 put together. We're in a tough moment, but I know we can overcome it. Just taking some of these small steps can really make a huge difference in your life. They have in mine. I try and live by them everyday, and not just in moments in crisis, but we have one body. We're going to do the best we can to take care of it. I am with you guys. You have my support and I know we're going to get through this together."

Brady previously had his free-agent signing with the Bucs delayed because of the coronavirus.

The 42-year-old California native spent the last 20 years with the New England Patriots. He became one of the most decorated players in NFL history with six Super Bowl championships, three MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections along with numerous other individual and team accolades.

League officials confirmed Tuesday they're planning to start the 2020 season on time in September with the expectation of playing an entire 16-game schedule despite the current widespread bans on large gatherings.