K'Lavon Chaisson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Athletic, versatile defender who was asked to rush the quarterback and drop into pass coverage.

—NFL-ready speed and agility; flashes coming off the line of scrimmage with great first-step speed and has the closing quickness to chase down ball-carriers in pursuit.

—Uses his length very well to disengage from blockers and create separation to work his speed moves.

—Had his best games against top-tier offensive tackles and was dominant during LSU's playoff run.

—Has the agility to match up in pass coverage and run with tight ends or running backs.

—Awareness and instincts were very well-developed for a redshirt sophomore.

—Stacks up blockers well and will set and hold the edge in the run game.

—NFL coordinators will be able to deploy him however they like; true three-down skills.

—Wore coveted No. 18 jersey that's awarded to upperclassmen for leadership.

WEAKNESSES

—Was never dominant in terms of production; requires a lot of projection to justify an early selection.

—Thin frame could need to be bulked up depending on NFL usage.

—Missed 2018 season after tearing ACL in season opener.

—Has only played in space and would need to adjust to life playing tight against offensive tackles.

—Will require the right scheme that lets him play outside the tackle.

OVERALL

One LSU coach told me Chaisson is the best pass-rusher he’s ever coached,, but that talent didn't show up as production. That will scare some fans, but Chaisson brings a truly special combination of traits and tools that make him NFL-ready as a pass-rusher and off-ball linebacker. Many want to compare him to former LSU top pick Barkevious Mingo, but we see more of a Josh Allen-type player.

GRADE: 93

PRO COMPARISON: Josh Allen/Vic Beasley