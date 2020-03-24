NHL Mock Draft 2020: Latest 1st-Round Projections from Notable Experts

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Although the date remains uncertain, the 2020 NHL draft will inject some much-needed excitement back into the league.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski noted the NHL hasn't yet decided whether the draft, scheduled for June 26-27, will be postponed. Whenever the draft is held, though, the hockey world fully expects Alexis Lafreniere to hear his name called No. 1 overall.

While the Detroit Red Wings have clinched the worst record in the league, the Ottawa Senators may actually have the greatest shot at the No. 1 pick. Since they also own the San Jose Sharks' first-round selection, the Senators have the second- and third-best odds to win the eventual lottery.

The reward will be an opportunity to draft Lafreniere. The consolation prize, however, is up for debate.

Latest Expert Projections

The latest mock drafts from ESPN, The Hockey Writers and Sporting News peg Lafreniere as the unanimous No. 1.

Considering his production, that's no surprise. Lafreniere has piled up 35 goals and 77 assists for Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL this season. In three years with Rimouski, the left winger has amassed 114 goals and 183 helpers.

Lafreniere also helped Canada win gold at the World Junior Championships. He's set to join Vincent Lecavalier (1998) and Sidney Crosby (2005) as No. 1 overall picks from Rimouski.

While the 2019 draft had a clear top two in Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko, the projections diverge from here. Sporting News has German forward Tim Stutzle as the second pick, while ESPN and The Hockey Writers list Canadian center Quinton Byfield.

Stutzle plays for Mannheim of Germany's top-tier league, producing 34 points in 41 appearances. Given the level of competition, that's impressive for a winger who turned 18 in January.

"Really good young player," Canada assistant and OHL coach Andre Tourigny said at the World Championships. "He's fast; he's tough; he has some creativity. I really like his game."

Stutzle is probably chasing Byfield, though.

During the last two seasons with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL, the Canadian center has tallied 61 goals and 82 assists. Byfield won OHL Rookie of the Year in 2018-19, and his 82 points ranked 14th in the league this season.

"Quinton is special because of the way he can skate for a guy 6'4" and the way he can make players around him a lot better," Sudbury coach Cory Stillman said, per NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale.

Other top-five picks included in the mock drafts are Swedish winger Lucas Raymond, Austrian center Marco Rossi, Canadian defenseman Jamie Drysdale and Canadian winger Cole Perfetti.

Across the board, the projected top goalie is Yaroslav Askarov. He's a projected top-10 pick in all three mocks, and both Corey Pronman and Scott Wheeler of The Athletic consider Askarov a top-10 prospect in their most recent rankings.

After an exceptional class of prospects from the United States last year, the 2020 group is much thinner.

ESPN and Sporting News both peg Jake Sanderson as the first American off the board within the first 11 picks. The defenseman is with the U.S. National Team Development Program.

