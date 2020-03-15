Cleveland State's Chris Kielsmeier Speaks on Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Cleveland State women's basketball head coach Chris Kielsmeier released a statement regarding his positive test for the coronavirus.

"It has been a very challenging couple of days," the second-year coach said. "I am beginning to feel better and look forward to getting back to 100 percent."

Cleveland State confirmed Kielsmeier's diagnosis Saturday night, and the university suspended all

"non-essential on-campus operations."

CSU's announcement read, in part:

"This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at CSU and has been confirmed by Cuyahoga County health officials. With nothing more important than the health and welfare of the CSU community, University leaders are doing everything possible to support Coach Kielsmeier in his recovery and ensure that all who came into close contact with him are being contacted and given the best in medical advice and support."

