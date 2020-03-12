Charles Barkley Says He Got Tested for Coronavirus, Waiting on Test Results

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 13, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: TNT Analyst, Charles Barkley arrives to the 69th NBA All-Star Game as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 16, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is in self-quarantine awaiting results of a coronavirus test.  

During Thursday's Inside the NBA on TNT, Barkley explained that he arrived in Atlanta on Wednesday not feeling well and was told by doctors to quarantine himself for 48 hours while awaiting results from his test:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    • NCAA tournament canceled • MLB stops spring training, delays season • Updates from NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and more ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Rudy Gobert Apologizes on IG

    Jazz star says he had no idea he was infected with COVID-19 and apologizes to those he 'may have endangered'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rudy Gobert Apologizes on IG

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Donovan Mitchell's IG on Positive Test

    Jazz star thanks 'everyone who has been reaching out' after he tested positive for COVID-19

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Donovan Mitchell's IG on Positive Test

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Donovan Mitchell Has COVID-19

    Mitchell and Gobert have tested positive for the coronavirus; rest of the Jazz players and personnel tested negative

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Donovan Mitchell Has COVID-19

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report