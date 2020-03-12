Charles Barkley Says He Got Tested for Coronavirus, Waiting on Test Results

Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is in self-quarantine awaiting results of a coronavirus test.

During Thursday's Inside the NBA on TNT, Barkley explained that he arrived in Atlanta on Wednesday not feeling well and was told by doctors to quarantine himself for 48 hours while awaiting results from his test:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.