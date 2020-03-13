Brighton vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion are scheduled to play Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, but the game is in doubt after the Gunners confirmed manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Premier League will hold an emergency meeting on Friday morning to discuss future fixtures which could result in the competition being suspended.

All 10 league games scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday could be postponed, according to BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

TV Info: NBC Sports Gold



Live Stream: NBC Sports App



Odds (via Oddschecker): Brighton 11-5, Draw 5-2, Arsenal 6-5

Match Preview

Brighton head into Saturday's match without a win in 2020 but do have a good record against the Gunners with two wins and two draws from their five Premier League meetings with the north Londoners.

Graham Potter's men won 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in December, but the Brighton boss said his team will not be thinking about the past on Saturday in his pre-match press conference.

"I always say the past doesn't count too much for the future. We have a good record against them, but it's a new challenge now with their new manager. They have a good structure and good individuals. But we're at home so we'll be positive and try to win."

Brighton have confirmed they have no new injury concerns, although Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Potter also hinted January signing Alexis Mac Allister could see more game time after an impressive cameo during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Arsenal have had a week to prepare for the game after Wednesday's clash with Manchester City was called off due to concerns over coronavirus.

The visitors will be without some key players for the clash. Lucas Torreira has joined Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Cedric Soares on the club's injured list.

Full-back Hector Bellerin has also been playing through a groin injury in recent weeks, according to David Ornstein at The Athletic (h/t Jake Polden at the Mirror).

Striker Alexandre Lacazette is pushing for a recall to the starting XI after coming off the bench to score the winner against West Ham United:

The Frenchman told reporters after the game he was hoping to give Arteta "a big headache" after losing his place to 20-year-old Eddie Nketiah.

Brighton's winless run in 2020 has seen them slip to just two points off the bottom three, while Arsenal have won their last three league games in a row.