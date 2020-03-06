NCAA: D-III Tournament Games at JHU Won't Have Spectators Due to Coronavirus

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament games will go on at Johns Hopkins University without spectators amid growing concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

JHU Director of Athletic Communications Ernie Larossa released the following statement Thursday:

"Johns Hopkins University is pleased to be hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament this weekend. However, in light of Maryland's recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, and based on CDC guidance for large gatherings, we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators. We are not making any determination about other JHU events at this time; while we await further guidance from public health authorities, we will be assessing large events on a case-by-case basis. We regret any inconvenience to the families and fans of the players."



JHU, which is located in Baltimore, is slated to host first-round games featuring Yeshiva vs. WPI and Penn State Harrisburg against the host Blue Jays on Friday. The winners will face off in the second round at JHU on Saturday.

The news comes after Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday (h/t Vanessa Romo of NPR) that three Montgomery County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Per the New York Times, a total of 98,300 people worldwide have confirmed cases of the disease, and at least 3,377 people have died. The United States has 215 confirmed cases.

The coronavirus has affected collegiate sporting events outside the scheduled NCAA tournament games at JHU.

Of note, Chicago State canceled planned away games for the men's basketball team against Seattle and Utah Valley, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

Those two schools' women's hoops teams were scheduled to visit Chicago State, but those matchups have also been canceled.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City, which was scheduled to visit Seattle as well, also canceled its planned road trip.

The coronavirus has affected Washington more than any other state, with 75 total cases and 13 of the country's 14 deaths as a result of the disease, per the New York Times.

Events of all different kinds have either been canceled or held without spectators. N'dea Yancey-Bragg of USA Today compiled a running list, which includes the Arnold Sports Festival (held without spectators for three of four days), the rescheduling of a Mariah Carey concert and the cancellation of the London Book Fair.