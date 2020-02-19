NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Projections for Most Coveted Prospects

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be the most coveted prospect in the 2020 NFL draft. It's not hard to see why after the former transfer from Ohio State won both the Heisman Trophy and the College Football Playoff National Championship this past season.

Barring a magnificent trade offer or Burrow's flat-out refusal to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, Burrow is getting drafted at No. 1. This means that the rest of the first-round drama will begin with the Washington Redskins at two.

If Washington stays put, it will likely take Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young. However, several teams could be looking to trade up in order to get their favorite quarterback still on the board.

While the first two picks could be relatively set, there will be plenty of drama on draft night.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

24. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia



27. Seattle Seahawks: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Zack Baun, EDGE, Wisconsin

29. Tennessee Titans: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma



30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Would Washington Really Trade the No. 2 Pick?

Young is widely considered a can't-miss prospect in the mold of 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa. Why, then, would Washington consider trading away a shot at drafting him.

There are two notable reasons why trading out of the two spot is a realistic option. The first is that Washington already has a quality defensive front. Defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, along with edge-rusher Montez Sweat, are former first-round selections.

The San Francisco 49ers had a defense front-loaded with former first-round picks as well and still took Bosa. However, it was a luxury pick, and Young would be the same for Washington.

The second reason is that if a team does trade up to No. 2, it's going to be handing over a lot of draft capital.

"I will tell you right now, I have somebody who is at the Senior Bowl who told me, flat out: the Washington Redskins could remake their franchise, this year, by dealing the second pick in the draft," NBC Sports' Peter King said last month on the Redskins Talk podcast.

Washington isn't going to surrender a shot at Young cheaply, and other teams know it.

Do the Dolphins Really Love Herbert, or Are They Blowing Smoke?

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are one reason why a team may trade up to No. 2, or at least ahead of the Dolphins at five. The Dolphins covet a quarterback, and it's not a secret to anyone.

What is more unclear is which quarterback the Dolphins are hoping to land. They've been linked to former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is regarded by many as on par with Burrow in terms of pro potential. However, Tagovailoa is recovering from a dislocated hip, and that could be a sticking point for Miami.

"One source said the Dolphins are not just concerned about Tagovailoa’s return to full health from the fractured and dislocated hip he suffered last November, but also about his durability in the long-term beyond the current injury," Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald wrote.

Salguero mentioned that the Dolphins also have an "increasingly positive" view of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

While it's possible that Miami really is smitten with Herbert and concerned with Tagovailoa's health, everything must be taken with a handful of salt this time of year. The Dolphins could also hope to prevent a team from jumping them for Tagovailoa by giving the impression that they won't take him at five.

Are the Lions Locking in on a Cornerback?

If Washington stays put, then the Detroit Lions will be the next team getting calls about trading down.

Depending on how far the Lions go, such a move could work out perfectly for them. If, for example, the Los Angeles Chargers or Carolina Panthers move up to get ahead of Miami, Detroit may still have a shot at getting its preferred prospect.

Given the team's needs and the recent trade chatter, that prospect might be Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

The Lions finished 2019 ranked dead-last in pass defense. They're also shopping No. 1 cornerback Darius Slay, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Trading Slay could lead to Detroit coveting Okudah above every other player in the draft.

"He has a rigid adherence to technique, but squeezing coverage even tighter and trusting his traits, talent and recovery speed could make him one of the top shutdown corners in the game," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of Okudah.

Getting the best cornerback in the draft and extra draft capital would be a huge win for the Lions.