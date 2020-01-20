Super Bowl 2020 Date, Location, Kickoff Time, Odds, Logo, Halftime Show News

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The winner of Super Bowl LIV will be celebrating its first championship this millennium.

Either the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers will claim the Lombardi Trophy this year, after they won their respective conference championships on Sunday. The Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans to win the AFC title, while the 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers to capture the NFC crown.

This will be Kansas City's first Super Bowl appearance since it won Super Bowl IV to end the 1969 season. San Francisco reached the Super Bowl in the 2012 season, but it hasn't won the championship since the 1994 campaign.

As Super Bowl LIV gets closer, here's everything you need to know about the big game.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1; Over/Under 53.5 points

Logo: This year's Super Bowl logo can be seen on this updated playoff bracket that was tweeted by the NFL on Sunday.

Halftime Show

Matt Sayles/Associated Press

This year's halftime show is a bit different than many in the past, as it will feature a pair of co-headliners.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the two artists taking the stage during halftime at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2. It continues a run of high-profile pop artists, after Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars were all recent Super Bowl halftime performers.

It's not a surprise that Lopez is part of this year's halftime show, as she owns a home in Miami.

She has been in the news quite a bit over the past year. She got engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez last March and starred in the movie Hustlers, which earned her a Golden Globes nomination for Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture by an actress.

This will be the first time Lopez and Shakira will take the stage together for a performance. Both have had long and successful pop careers, so it should be entertaining to watch them join forces.

Lopez has released eight studio albums, four of which have been certified at least platinum. Shakira has released 11 studio albums and is the biggest-selling Colombian artist of all time.

Super Bowl Prediction

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Will the Chiefs' offense continue well when it faces off with the 49ers' strong defense?

That's the big question entering Super Bowl LIV, and the answer could decide which of these two teams is going to win the Lombardi Trophy. Kansas City has scored 51 and 35 points in its two playoff wins, while San Francisco's defense has forced five turnovers this postseason and was ranked No. 2 in the NFL (first in the NFC) during the regular season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to a Week 14 win over the Patriots, who had the No. 1 defense in the NFL, so he's had success against a top defense already. However, the stakes will be much higher this time, and the 49ers have a lot of defensive momentum after shutting down the Packers for most of the NFC Championship Game.

The deciding factor in the Super Bowl could be San Francisco's rushing attack, which continues to excel. Even though Tevin Coleman exited Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, Raheem Mostert took over, rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

And although the Chiefs' defense did a decent job against Titans running back Derrick Henry in the AFC Championship Game, it's a unit that struggled to stop the run several times this season.

Expect a competitive game that will have an exciting finish. However, the 49ers' rushing game will be too tough for the Chiefs to stop, and they'll get a late defensive stand to hold off Kansas City and win the Super Bowl.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Chiefs 27