Super Bowl 2020: Schedule, Start Time, Performers, TV Info for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers earned decisive wins Sunday and will square off in Super Bowl LIV.

Fittingly, perhaps, Kansas City recovered from a double-digit deficit in the AFC Championship. The Tennessee Titans surged ahead 17-7, but Patrick Mahomes accounted for three touchdowns before halftime to give Kansas City a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Mahomes totaled four scores in the Chiefs' 35-24 victory.

In the NFC Championship, the 49ers stomped the Green Bay Packers. Raheem Mostert racked up 220 rushing yards, and San Francisco cruised to a 37-20 win.

While millions of people will tune in for the Chiefs and Niners, millions more will watch for the commercials and performers. No matter your interests, we have you covered.

Super Bowl LIV Info

When: Sunday, Feb. 2

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

National anthem: Demi Lovato

Halftime performers: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

Mahomes Sparks Comeback

After seeing the Chiefs recover from a 24-point deficit, Tennessee's 17-7 advantage probably didn't seem like much. Because we've seen it before doesn't make it any less impressive, however.

During the second quarter, Mahomes lasered a touchdown to Tyreek Hill and ran for another. The reigning league MVP dropped some jaws and popped a few eyeballs on his 27-yard scramble, which helped give Kansas City a 21-17 lead at the break.

"They were doubling all these guys," Mahomes said after the game. "I just ran it and got some good blocking at the end and found a way to get in the end zone."

The Chiefs controlled the second half thanks to their defense, forcing punts on Tennessee's first two possessions. Between the stops, Damien Williams added a short rushing score to help give Kansas City a 28-17 edge into the final frame. Mahomes then connected with Sammy Watkins on a 60-yard pass for the team's final touchdown.

Although the Titans closed the gap on the ensuing drive, the Chiefs slammed the door shut. A defensive pass interference penalty eliminated just about any chance of a comeback.

Kansas City is headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

49ers Walk Over Green Bay in NFC Title

During the regular season, the 49ers smothered the Packers 37-8. Green Bay didn't fare much better in the rematch.

The Packers forced a three-and-out on San Francisco's first possession. For the second-seeded team in the conference, though, the NFC Championship only went downhill from there.

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Mostert scampered for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, guiding the Niners to a 27-point halftime lead. Robbie Gould also kicked field goals of 54 and 27 yards.

Green Bay only entered scoring territory on one drive, but it ended with a botched exchange and fumble recovery by San Francisco. Even worse, Aaron Rodgers threw an interception shortly before the break. Instead of potentially trimming a 20-0 lead and receiving the second-half kickoff, Green Bay trailed 27-0.

And there would be no repeat of the Chiefs storming back against the Texans in the divisional round.

The Packers scored on their opening drive of the third quarter, but the 49ers responded immediately and navigated Green Bay's late charge to earn an emphatic win.

Mostert finished the contest with 220 yards and four touchdowns. San Francisco last appeared in the Super Bowl seven years ago, falling to the Baltimore Ravens.

