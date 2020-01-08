Monterrey Coach Antonio Mohamed Reveals Expletive-Laden Rant at Jurgen Klopp

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Monterrey coach Antonio Mohamed has revealed he fired an expletive-laden rant in the direction of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp after he felt the Reds tactician disrespected him during the FIFA Club World Cup.

The two teams met in the semi-finals of the tournament, with the Reds winning 2-1. Per Enganche (h/t Metro), Mohamed was far from impressed with Klopp's conduct:

"What happened is that I was disrespected. [Klopp] kept asking for yellow cards because he said we were hitting [Mohamed] Salah all the time.

"Then when I asked for a card to expel one of their players, he stuck his tongue out at me like a p****. When I saw him, I laughed at first and then I got a little angry and rose to his bait―then my background came out and I lost all elegance and composure. If I have to tell you what I said to him… I can’t even remember, because I thought if I swear at him in English I won’t be myself.

"So I think I said to him 'You f****** mother’s c***, who have you been f******? Q****'. I went away because I never fight with the substitutes’ benches, but I went crazy because I felt he was trying to disrespect me. I don’t know if I reacted well or badly, but it came from inside."

Roberto Firmino scored a late winner for the Premier League giants to secure their spot in the final:

The Reds went on to beat South American champions Flamengo, with Firmino again scoring the winner. Monterrey finished in third place after beating Al-Hilal on penalties.

Mohamed voiced his frustration with the officiating after the semi-final. Per Ian Doyle of the Liverpool ECHO, he believed Joe Gomez should have been sent off, and he insinuated the reason he wasn't is because "maybe a Liverpool shirt has more weight."

The confrontation between Klopp and Mohamed took place immediately after the incident with Gomez. It was Klopp's mimicking of Mohamed asking for a second booking that set him off, per Doyle:

Both coaches were booked following the exchange.

Monterrey returned from the Club World Cup to beat Club America on penalties to win the Apertura Liga MX. Liverpool have won all four of their matches since the end of the tournament, including a 1-0 victory over rivals Everton in the FA Cup.