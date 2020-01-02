NFL Playoff Odds 2020: AFC, NFC Vegas Lines for Wild Card and Super Bowl

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The NFL's second season starts now.

After a 2019 campaign filled with highlights, thrillers, Lamar Jackson moments and hopefully some favorable wagering outcomes, it's playoff time.

Only 12 teams are still standing. Four will be eliminated during the upcoming Wild Card Weekend.

Time is of the essence, then, so let's run through the latest Wild Card lines and Super Bowl odds, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook, before identifying three of our best bets.

NFL Playoff Odds 2020

Wild Card Lines

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (-3.0) | O/U 43.0

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (-5.0) | O/U 44.5

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (-7.5) | O/U 50.0

Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) at Philadelphia Eagles | O/U 45.0

Super Bowl Odds

Baltimore Ravens +200

Kansas City Chiefs +300

San Francisco 49ers +350

New Orleans Saints +600

Green Bay Packers +1000

New England Patriots +1800

Seattle Seahawks +2200

Buffalo Bills +4000

Minnesota Vikings +4000

Philadelphia Eagles +5000

Houston Texans +5000

Tennessee Titans +10000

Best Bets

Take Seattle, Give the Points



The Seahawks are limping into the playoffs. They're down a slew of regulars—including running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny and linebacker Mychal Kendricks—and have no choice but to take the next-man-up route through this contest.

But Seattle should still have enough to knock off a Philadelphia team that's just as banged-up. The Eagles' offense is short on recognizable faces beyond quarterback Carson Wentz, and their defense, which was already vulnerable on the back end, could be missing multiple regulars from the secondary.

The Seahawks' core know Russell Wilson can lead them to playoff victories. They also know he can steer them to victory at Lincoln Financial Field, where they scored a more-lopsided-than-it-sounds 17-9 win in Week 12.

It seems a near certainty Wilson will connect on at least a few explosive pass plays to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, and if that number becomes more than a few, it's hard to see how the Eagles keep up. But even if Philly keeps this close, Wilson's ability to scramble and Marshawn Lynch's short-yard muscle will give Seattle enough offense to claim the road win.

Play the Under in Buffalo-Houston

Every wild-card matchup features at least one top-12 scoring offense except for this.

Despite being loaded on paper, the Texans only landed 14th in the category with 23.6 points per game. The Bills were all the way down at No. 23 (19.6), the lowest ranking of any postseason participant. In other words, Vegas didn't tag this game with the week's lowest over/under by accident.

Buffalo hopes to ground-and-pound its way to the next round. Only five teams tallied more carries this season, and only one surrendered fewer points per game. The Bills are all about ball control, clock-killing and limiting big plays. All three of those elements work in the under's favor.

Quietly, the Texans' offense trends toward that number, too. This unit has only supplied 20 points per game over the last seven weeks, and it rarely ran into a defense as stingy as the Bills'. As long as Buffalo can limit the fireworks between Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, this looks like the kind of game where points will be at a premium.

Put Your Super Bowl Money on the Saints

Are the Saints the best team in the NFL? There's no way to objectively answer that with a yes. But they're close enough to that conversation where timing plus talent could equal a championship run.

They've captured the crown before by following the lead of Drew Brees and Sean Payton. Why couldn't those two deliver magic again? They've made this the most efficient passing offense in football—even though backup Teddy Bridgewater guided it for nearly half the year—with 36 touchdown passes against just six interceptions.

The Saints have the league's best receiver in Michael Thomas, and that's not up for debate. He hauled in an NFL-record 149 receptions to go along with a league-leading 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. They get electricity on the ground and through the air from running back Alvin Kamara, who tallied four total touchdowns over the season's final two weeks.

Their defense is stingier than it's been, too. New Orleans landed 13th in points against and surrendered the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game.

If you grouped the playoff participants together, it's possible your elite tier only includes four teams: the Ravens, Chiefs, 49ers and Saints. In that case, the elite team with the most favorable odds emerges as your best bet.