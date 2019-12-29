NFL Playoff Schedule 2020: AFC, NFC Postseason Dates, TV Schedule for Each Round

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

There may still be one round of regular-season games to go in the 2019 NFL season, but thoughts are turning towards the playoffs.

In Week 17, two spots are still up for grabs. The Tennessee Titans have the second wild-card berth in the AFC, but could be ousted by the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Oakland Raiders if they were to lose against the Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will continue their fight for the NFC East title, while the NFC West will be decided when the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers.

Here is a look at how things are shaping up going into Week 17, along with the early details on where to catch the postseason action.

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Baltimore (13-2)

2. New England (12-3)

3. Kansas City (11-4)

4. Houston (10-5)



Wild Cards

5. Buffalo (10-5)

6. Tennessee (8-7)

In the Hunt

7. Pittsburgh (8-7)

8. Oakland (7-8)

NFC

Division Leaders

1. San Francisco (12-3)

2. Green Bay (12-3)

3. New Orleans (12-3)

4. Philadelphia (8-7)

Wild Cards

5. Seattle (11-4)

6. Minnesota (10-5)

In the Hunt

Dallas (7-8)

NFL Playoffs, Schedule

AFC and NFC Wild Card

January 4 and January 5.

Times and TV TBC.

AFC and NFC Divisional Round

January 11, and January 12.

Times and TV TBC.

AFC Championship Game

January 19 at 3:05 p.m. ET.

CBS, CBS All Access.

NFC Championship Game

Sunday, January 19, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Fox, Fox Sports Go.

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, February 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Fox, Fox Sports Go.

Week 17, Playoff Preview

Although 10 of the 12 teams involved in the postseason have already been confirmed, fans have been unable to fill in their brackets, as there's plenty to play for in Week 17.

Arguably the most high-profile game will come in the NFC West when Seattle and San Francisco clash. Divisional superiority is on the line, with the Seahawks sitting in the top wild-card position.

For the Seattle fans, there will also be excitement to see Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks colours after he re-signed with the franchise ahead of this contest.

Per the team's Twitter account, competitive spirits seem to be running high in the buildup:

As for the 49ers, they are looking to end an awful record at CenturyLink Field, as Akash Anavarathan of Niners Nation noted:

If the Seahawks win, that will give the New Orleans Saints or the Green Bay Packers the chance to take the top seed in the NFC.

Elsewhere in the NFC, the Eagles will be out to back up a win over the Cowboys in Week 16's crucial clash when they visit the New York Giants on Sunday. Victory for Philadelphia would see them take the NFC East and would leave the Cowboys out of the playoffs.

In the AFC, all the focus will be on NRG Stadium, where the Titans will be seeking to overcome the Texans, who may sit a number of key players with the playoffs in mind.

The Titans have lost their past two matches, including a Week 15 defeat to Houston. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, however, this time Tennessee appear unlikely to come up against their rivals' two most effective offensive players:

The AFC is home to the only two teams that have confirmed their seeding for the postseason, with the Baltimore Ravens secure in top spot. They will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, who need a win to put pressure on the Titans. The Ravens have announced that star quarterback Lamar Jackson will sit out in a boost for Pittsburgh.

The Buffalo Bills have earned the first wild-card position in the conference, with the New England Patriots holding an insurmountable lead over them in the AFC East.