Ex-NFL CB Deltha O'Neal Charged With DUI In August Car Crash

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Deltha O'Neal was arrested in early December and charged with DUI after tests revealed his blood alcohol content (BAC) was more than double the legal limit in Florida when he crashed his vehicle and caused serious injuries to both himself and his passenger in August.

TMZ Sports reported the news Thursday. O'Neal, whose BAC was .195, faces two counts of DUI and has a court appearance scheduled in January.

The 42-year-old California native suffered a broken ankle, fractured back, fractured neck, concussion, eye injury, brain bleed and an intestine injury as a result of the crash, per TMZ. His passenger also required a 16-inch rod in his leg to treat a broken femur.

O'Neal was released from custody on $3,000 bond, according to Peter Burke of Local 10 News.

The Denver Broncos selected the University of California product with the 15th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft. He also made stops with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Houston Texans during 10 years in the NFL before he retired after getting released by the Texans in 2009.

O'Neal recorded 389 combined tackles and 34 interceptions across 132 career games. He earned two Pro Bowl selections.