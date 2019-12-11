MLB Rumors: Angels Targeting Madison Bumgarner, More After Anthony Rendon Deal

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels are plotting more offseason moves after reportedly landing the best hitter on the market.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Angels agreed to a seven-year, $245 million deal with third baseman Anthony Rendon on Wednesday.

Following that reported agreement, MLB Network's Jon Morosi added that the Angels still want to add a "significant" starting pitcher. Their free-agent options include Madison Bumgarner, Dallas Keuchel or Hyun-Jin Ryu, among others.

Morosi also mentioned Colorado Rockies starter Jon Gray as a potential trade target for Los Angeles.

