MLB Rumors: Angels Targeting Madison Bumgarner, More After Anthony Rendon Deal

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 12, 2019

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels are plotting more offseason moves after reportedly landing the best hitter on the market. 

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Angels agreed to a seven-year, $245 million deal with third baseman Anthony Rendon on Wednesday. 

Following that reported agreement, MLB Network's Jon Morosi added that the Angels still want to add a "significant" starting pitcher. Their free-agent options include Madison Bumgarner, Dallas Keuchel or Hyun-Jin Ryu, among others. 

Morosi also mentioned Colorado Rockies starter Jon Gray as a potential trade target for Los Angeles. 

