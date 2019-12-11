Sergio Romero Says 'It's Not Easy' Being No. 2 Goalkeeper at Manchester United

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United's Sergio Romero has said he did not intend to be a second-choice goalkeeper during his career, but he still believes he is at "the best club in the world."

Romero, 32, joined United in July 2015 after he was released by Sampdoria.

As a result of being No. 2 to David de Gea, one of the world's best goalkeepers, for the duration of his Old Trafford career, the 96-cap Argentina international has spent a lot of time on the bench.

He has played a total of seven Premier League games in his four-and-a-half years as a United player.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League home clash against AZ Alkmaar, a former club of Romero's, the stopper said it has been difficult playing second fiddle to De Gea, per Goal's James Westwood:

"It's not easy. But I work every day for this chance to play, and then I am ready when it comes. In the last four years, I was in a difficult situation. I work every day for the chance, and if I have my chance, I try to do my best.

"I work hard, and I am at the best club in the world. I said I wanted to play for United one day when I was younger, and now I worked to get my chance.

"When I got the chance to come to United, I knew I accepted that I would be playing a few games, but when you get the chance to wear this shirt, it's a dream come true. It was never the intention to be second choice."

Outside of the Premier League, Romero's best season to date was in 2016-17, when he was United's main goalkeeper for their triumphant UEFA Europa League campaign:

Despite the infrequency of his appearances, when he has been called upon, he has been remarkably consistent:

As such, Romero could potentially secure the No. 1 spot at numerous other top European clubs. At the moment, though, while it is clearly not his ideal situation, he is happy at United, where he is contracted until 2021.

Romero could well be handed his fourth Europa League appearance of the season on Thursday against AZ. United have already qualified for the knockout stages, but they must avoid defeat against the Dutch side to take top spot in Group L.