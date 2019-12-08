College Football Playoff Standings 2019: Final Rankings & Bowl Game Projections

0 of 7

John Amis/Associated Press

Championship Saturday started with the Big 12 title game going to overtime and ended with the No. 1 team trailing by 14 at halftime of the Big Ten championship, but it ended up being a day devoid of upsets or chaos.

With the exception of Miami-Ohio's win over Central Michigan in the MAC championship, all the favorites held serve. And if you think the MAC championship had any bearing on the College Football Playoff or even the Top 25 polls, you must have been watching a different season than the rest of us.

But while Saturday was Chalk City, there was a major development in Friday's only game, as CFP No. 13 Oregon toppled No. 5 Utah in the Pac-12 championship. Not only did that game eliminate Utah from the College Football Playoff hunt, but it also may have knocked Utah out of the New Year's Six altogether.

Aside from that removal of any doubt regarding who deserves the final playoff spot, the most noteworthy development of the weekend was CFP No. 2 LSU's 37-10 thrashing of No. 4 Georgia in the SEC championship. Coupled with Ohio State's need to rally from an early scare against Wisconsin, that statement win may have been enough for LSU to retake the No. 1 spot in the selection committee's rankings.

For what it's worth, all six of Bleacher Report's college football experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard—ranked the Tigers ahead of the Buckeyes this week. We'll have to wait until Sunday to see if the selection committee agrees.

Here is our end-of-season Top 25, followed by my projections for the full slate of bowl games:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

5. Wisconsin

6. Georgia

7. Florida

8. Oregon

9. Auburn

10. Baylor

11. Alabama

12. Utah

13. Minnesota

14. Penn State

15. Notre Dame

16. Memphis

17. Michigan

18. Boise State

19. Iowa

20. Appalachian State

21. Navy

22. USC

23. UCF

24. SMU

25. Virginia

Others receiving votes: Air Force, Cincinnati, North Dakota State