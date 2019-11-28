Winningest Coach in Football History John McKissick Dies at Age 93

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2012, file photo, Summerville High School coach John McKissick coaches his team during practice in Summerville, S.C. McKissick, whose 621 victories at South Carolina’s Summerville High made him the nation’s winningest football coach at any level, has died at age 93. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said McKissick had been in hospice care and died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, surrounded by family. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton, File)
Stephen Morton/Associated Press

John McKissick, who coached Summerville High School in South Carolina, died Thursday at age 93, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). 

The Post and Courier's Andrew Miller noted McKissick was the winningest football coach at any level, compiling a 621-155-13 record at Summerville from 1952 to 2014. The school also claimed 10 state championships during his tenure.

Steve LaPrad, who was an assistant for McKissick before becoming the head coach of Fort Dorchester High School, spoke about his legacy in Summerville.

"His influence due to the succeess of the football program on Summerville High School will never be equaled," LaPrad said, per Kevin Bilodeau of WCSC. "The town of Summerville just lost a cornerstone. His record on and off the field will never be matched by any other coach."

