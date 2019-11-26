Troy Polamalu, Reggie Wayne Top 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Reggie Wayne and Troy Polamalu headline the 25 Modern-Era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2020 class.

Wayne reacted to the news on Twitter:

Here's the full list of semifinalists:

Steve Atwater, S

Carl Banks, LB

Ronde Barber, CB/S

Tony Boselli, OT

Isaac Bruce, WR

LeRoy Butler, S

Alan Faneca, OG

Torry Holt, WR

Steve Hutchinson, OG

Edgerrin James, RB

John Lynch, FS

Clay Matthews, LB

Sam Mills, LB

Troy Polamalu, S

Simeon Rice, DE

Richard Seymour, DE/DT

Steve Tasker, ST/WR

Fred Taylor, RB

Zach Thomas, LB

Hines Ward, WR

Ricky Watters, RB

Reggie Wayne, WR

Patrick Willis, LB

Darren Woodson, S

Bryant Young, DT

Polamalu, Wayne and Patrick Willis are in their first year of Hall of Fame eligibility, and all three have a strong case for enshrinement.

Polamalu was an eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, a two-time Super Bowl champion and the heartbeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers for 12 seasons.

Wayne reached six Pro Bowls and sits 10th all time in receptions (1,070) and receiving yards (14,345). He would've had even better numbers had he not spent his first eight years alongside Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison.

Of the three first-year candidates, Willis will likely have the hardest time getting in because he only played eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Nobody questions his resume—seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro honors—but his lack of longevity represents a hurdle with so many other worthy players to consider.

Alan Faneca and John Lynch will be hopeful of finally getting the call after years of falling just short. Faneca has been a finalist on four occasions, and Lynch six times.

The Hall of Fame's selection committee will cut the list to 15 players on Jan. 2. Then five players will be selected to represent the Modern Era for the next induction class.