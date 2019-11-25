Worst Booking Decisions from WWE Survivor Series 2019 ResultsNovember 25, 2019
Worst Booking Decisions from WWE Survivor Series 2019 Results
The 2019 WWE Survivor Series was an event dominated by the NXT brand. The black and gold had wins in a three-way for the Cruiserweight Championship and the women's elimination tag match, while Roderick Strong claimed victory over AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, and Shayna Baszler triumphed over Becky Lynch and Bayley.
Despite WWE's devotion to putting NXT over its counterparts, there were more than a few booking decisions that left fans scratching their heads.
From odd outcomes to strange card structure, the show again suffered from just enough curious creative choices to ensure the main roster presentation paled in comparison to NXT's live-event spectacular from the night before.
Cruiserweights Further Diminished by Questionable Late Addition to Kickoff Show
To say there is a general apathy surrounding the cruiserweights and their 205 Live brand is an understatement.
A majority of said apathy can be chalked up to the creative process surrounding it and the lack of attention paid to it. Despite renewed interest by those in power thanks to its placement on NXT, the same issues that plagued the division before continue to do so today.
Case in point, Sunday's Kickoff Show match pitting cruiserweight champ Lio Rush against Kalisto and Akira Tozawa.
Not only was the match accompanied by zero build or hype, but it also featured three babyfaces, none of whom built any sort of heat throughout the course of the match. Rush, the reigning champion and star in the process of a fairly significant rebuild in NXT, barely featured. Instead, it was Tozawa and Kalisto that formed the foundation of the match. The result? A total lack of heat and reaction by a Chicago audience that could not possibly have cared less about a match originally designed to set the tone for the night's event.
As long as the division, its title and the Superstars who bust their asses to build some sort of following for it remain afterthoughts in the eyes of management, the colossal flop that has been the return of cruiserweight wrestling to WWE will continue.
NXT Feigns Injury to Ensure Victory
At TakeOver: War Games, Rhea Ripley overcame a 4-on-2 numbers disadvantage to pin the seemingly unbeatable NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler and win the night's namesake match. She was dominant, badass and left the fans in Chicago believing they had just witnessed the start of a meteoric rise for the Aussie.
So why, left one-on-one with Sasha Banks, did Ripley need interference from Candice LeRae and Io Shirai to emerge victoriously from the women's elimination tag team match?
That is a question that one could not help but ask as Shirai launched herself from the top rope with a dropkick to Banks and LeRae distracted the referee. It was out of character for LeRae, while Ripley, the total badass we had just witnessed tear through the competition the night before, was made to look weaker than her previous outing.
Yes, Banks is a trailblazing performer whose resume speaks for itself, but she is not someone who needed protected to the extent that it drastically altered the characters of her co-stars. If WWE is serious about pushing Ripley, and all indications suggest they are, she should have beaten The Boss clean in the center of the ring.
The injury angle, the deception and the underhanded victory was absolutely unnecessary and only served to muddy the waters so soon after a defining victory for the Aussie and stellar performances from her teammates.
Daniel Bryan Rocks The Fiend
The Fiend has been presented as an unstoppable force, even shaking off apparent electrocution in Saudi Arabia to defeat Seth Rollins and become WWE Universal champion.
Sunday night at Survivor Series, though, the masked enigma of Friday Night SmackDown found himself bumping more to put over challenger Daniel Bryan than he has anyone to date.
And it was, arguably, the wrong move.
Yes, Bryan is an established star with a connection to the audience greater than many of the company's more prominent stars. He is a beloved performer and a former WWE champion who can believably hang with anyone. Yet as he flattened The Fiend with a top-rope dive, uncorked kick after kick and delivered three consecutive dropkicks to stun the evil entity, one could not help but wonder why such a thrown-together match was not more of a dominant showcase for the champion.
Had the match had more time to build, had Bryan been presented as a genuine threat to Bray Wyatt's alter-ego or had fans had more a reason to invest in the bout beyond the fact that it featured one of their favorites, Bryan rocking The Fiend in the manner he did would have been more acceptable. But it did not, he was not and they did not.
Given the quick turnaround to WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on December 15, the likelihood is that Bryan and the champion will again clash.
Can The Fiend, this supposedly unstoppable force of nature, withstand another match in which Bryan takes him to the limit? The match quality will likely be great, but the overall effect it has on the character could prove damning.
Especially if WWE Creative goes the predictable route and has Roman Reigns smash his way through Wyatt come WrestleMania.
The Fiend needs to remain relatively indestructible so that, when WWE Creative does begin the march to its premier event and a presumed showdown with The Big Dog, fans have a reason to care about the match rather than just assuming the masked freak who struggled to get past Bryan has no chance in hell of beating the company's top star.
Killing Walter's Aura
There are few Superstars whose aura exists because of their in-ring dominance. NXT UK champion Walter is one of them.
The Ring General has chopped and headbutted his way through some of wrestling's most talented competitors, both on the independent scene and in WWE, over the last year. He has been a relentless badass with an unblemished record. His complete and utter dominance has endeared him to audiences, who already appreciate his unflinchingly impactful in-ring work.
So, naturally, the rocket scientists behind Sunday's men's elimination tag bout booked Walter to be the first Superstar eliminated from Team NXT.
Make no mistake about it: There was absolutely no reason whatsoever to put Walter in a position to fail the way WWE Creative did. If the plan was for NXT to lose, the writing team never should have concocted the idea to include him. Instead, recruit Tyler Bate or Trent Seven. Hell, throw in Raul Mendoza, Kona Reeves or some other inconsequential member of the roster so as not to kill the heat of the biggest heel in NXT UK and the man around whom that entire brand is built.
Was Mansoor busy?
The manner in which he was defeated, a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre, makes both Bate and Pete Dunne look like fools for having to empty their arsenals to even have a shot at dethroning him.
The disregard for him, the reputation he has built and the brand he champions was astonishing and one of the horrifically bad booking choices of a weekend that did not have a ton of them.
The Wrong Main Event
The biggest booking misstep from Survivor Series was the decision to put the Triple Threat match between Becky Lynch, Bayley and Shayna Baszler in the main event spot.
That statement is not at all to suggest they did not earn that position on the card or that they could not thrive in it. It is more a revelation in hindsight.
On paper, that match looks like a hell of a contest that could continue the women's revolution while simultaneously planting the seeds for bigger, better and even more prestigious bouts down the line. Instead, it was a disjointed Triple Threat match between three wrestlers with little chemistry that ended with Baszler tapping out Bayley for a defining win, only for Lynch to be the last woman standing by the time the show faded to black.
Despite a fantastic performance from Bayley, who was the workhorse of the match and its brightest star, it was abundantly clear that Lynch and Baszler were mostly being kept apart to milk anticipation for an eventual match between them.
So, if this was meant to be a taste of things to come rather than the culmination of a feud or the solidification of someone as the top star, why put it in the main event spot of a show that had three other world title matches and a star-studded men's elimination tag match?
Especially if nothing of note was to be accomplished other than Lynch posing to close out the broadcast.
Earlier this year, WWE promoted a WrestleMania in which the Triple Threat women's title match absolutely should have gone on last. Sunday, they delivered a Survivor Series pay-per-view main event that lacked heat, never really got out of neutral and left fans unexcited about what is to come.
That is a major disappointment given how successful the rest of the women's division has been this last 12 months.