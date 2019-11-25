Worst Booking Decisions from WWE Survivor Series 2019 Results

3 of 5

The Fiend has been presented as an unstoppable force, even shaking off apparent electrocution in Saudi Arabia to defeat Seth Rollins and become WWE Universal champion.

Sunday night at Survivor Series, though, the masked enigma of Friday Night SmackDown found himself bumping more to put over challenger Daniel Bryan than he has anyone to date.

And it was, arguably, the wrong move.

Yes, Bryan is an established star with a connection to the audience greater than many of the company's more prominent stars. He is a beloved performer and a former WWE champion who can believably hang with anyone. Yet as he flattened The Fiend with a top-rope dive, uncorked kick after kick and delivered three consecutive dropkicks to stun the evil entity, one could not help but wonder why such a thrown-together match was not more of a dominant showcase for the champion.

Had the match had more time to build, had Bryan been presented as a genuine threat to Bray Wyatt's alter-ego or had fans had more a reason to invest in the bout beyond the fact that it featured one of their favorites, Bryan rocking The Fiend in the manner he did would have been more acceptable. But it did not, he was not and they did not.

Given the quick turnaround to WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on December 15, the likelihood is that Bryan and the champion will again clash.

Can The Fiend, this supposedly unstoppable force of nature, withstand another match in which Bryan takes him to the limit? The match quality will likely be great, but the overall effect it has on the character could prove damning.

Especially if WWE Creative goes the predictable route and has Roman Reigns smash his way through Wyatt come WrestleMania.

The Fiend needs to remain relatively indestructible so that, when WWE Creative does begin the march to its premier event and a presumed showdown with The Big Dog, fans have a reason to care about the match rather than just assuming the masked freak who struggled to get past Bryan has no chance in hell of beating the company's top star.