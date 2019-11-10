NFL Rumors: Amazon's Jeff Bezos Interested in Purchasing NFL Team

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos is reportedly interested in purchasing an NFL team and has supporters in ownership circles.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the interest from the world's richest man, though there is no team currently up for sale. La Canfora noted the Seattle Seahawks will be sold after late owner Paul Allen's death, and the NFL has "concern" about the Denver Broncos' ownership situation.

Bezos has a net worth of more than $110 billion, making even the most expensive NFL franchise a relative pittance to his overall checkbook. He's one of the very few people on earth who could buy an NFL franchise in cash, which makes him an attractive potential owner for the league.

Washington owner Dan Snyder has reportedly grown close to Bezos, who is in the process of moving to the nation's capital. Snyder has tried and failed for years to find funding for a new stadium in the city. FedExField is in Landover, Maryland, which is about 10 miles outside of D.C.

La Canfora noted there is a possibility Bezos could aid Snyder in his pursuit of a new stadium.

Amazon already has a partnership with the NFL to stream Thursday Night Football. It's possible Bezos will look to continue to broaden his relationship with the league from a business perspective, rather than become an owner himself. The league's television contracts are up for renegotiation, and the NFL could look to dip deeper into the streaming game with a more exclusive, long-term partnership with Amazon.