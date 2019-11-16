Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Bloodied; Hospitalized with Hip Injury vs. MSU

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a right hip injury late in the first half of Saturday's game against Mississippi State when he was tackled by two defenders.

He was taken off the field on a cart before being transported to St. Vincent's medical center in Birmingham via helicopter, per Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News. Aaron Suttles of The Athletic passed along a photo of Tagovailoa being taken to the hospital:

Tagovailoa was reportedly "screaming in pain" and was to undergo X-rays to determine the extent of the injury. Tagovailoa was also bleeding from his nose following the play, and staff attended to him before the cart came out.

Tagovailoa was 14-of-18 passing for 258 yards and two touchdowns before exiting.

"He hurt his hip. I don't know anything else more than that. That was going to be his last series of half. Certainly I don't want to see anybody get hurt, especially not him," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said, per Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

After the game, Saban said the injury was "probably something that could be serious," per Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press.

A high ankle sprain previously cost Tagovailoa a game. Mac Jones threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns while starting in his place against Arkansas.

Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain last season, which cost him two weeks of practice before he returned for the College Football Playoff. This season, Alabama coach Nick Saban didn't want to rush Tagovailoa's return, but he came back ahead of the Tide's game against LSU last week.

Jones is a step down from Tagovailoa in every aspect, but he's acquitted himself well and should keep Alabama afloat for the time being.