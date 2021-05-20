Maple Leafs' John Tavares Taken to Hospital with Injury After Knee to Head

Peter Power/Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher during Thursday's Game 1 matchup against the Montreal Canadiens after he took a knee to the head.

The Maple Leafs later announced Tavares was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The Canada native remains an effective player when healthy, totaling 19 goals with 31 assists in 56 games this season, following up a 2019-20 campaign that saw him post 60 points and a minus-seven rating.

The 30-year-old had been a game-changing player in the past, and he had a career-high 47 goals in his first year in Toronto (2018-19), including an NHL-best 37 from even strength. The squad is looking for more of this as it tries to make a deep playoff run.

The latest injury represents a significant setback for the Maple Leafs, putting more pressure on Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and William Nylander to carry the offense going forward.