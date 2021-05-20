X

    Maple Leafs' John Tavares Taken to Hospital with Injury After Knee to Head

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2021
    Alerted 36m ago in the B/R App

    Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) during an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Toronto, Canada. (AP Photo/Peter Power)
    Peter Power/Associated Press

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher during Thursday's Game 1 matchup against the Montreal Canadiens after he took a knee to the head.

    The Maple Leafs later announced Tavares was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. 

    The Canada native remains an effective player when healthy, totaling 19 goals with 31 assists in 56 games this season, following up a 2019-20 campaign that saw him post 60 points and a minus-seven rating.

    The 30-year-old had been a game-changing player in the past, and he had a career-high 47 goals in his first year in Toronto (2018-19), including an NHL-best 37 from even strength. The squad is looking for more of this as it tries to make a deep playoff run.

    The latest injury represents a significant setback for the Maple Leafs, putting more pressure on Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and William Nylander to carry the offense going forward.

