Nets Governor Joe Tsai Releases Statement on Daryl Morey's Hong Kong Tweet

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai issued a statement on Facebook Sunday in response to the reaction of Chinese NBA fans in light of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's since-deleted tweet in support of Hong Kong protesters.

Tsai said the following in part.

"The problem is, there are certain topics that are third-rail issues in certain countries, societies and communities.

"Supporting a separatist movement in a Chinese territory is one of those third-rail issues, not only for the Chinese government, but also for all citizens in China.

"The one thing that is terribly misunderstood, and often ignored, by the western press and those critical of China is that 1.4 billion Chinese citizens stand united when it comes to the territorial integrity of China and the country's sovereignty over her homeland. This issue is non-negotiable."

Tsai then explained the historical context regarding territorial integrity, mentioning the Opium Wars, the Boxer Rebellion and the 1937 Japanese invasion of China as instances where foreign powers attempted to take Chinese territory.

He then closed with the following.

"By now I hope you can begin to understand why the Daryl Morey tweet is so damaging to the relationship with our fans in China. I don't know Daryl personally. I am sure he's a fine NBA general manager, and I will take at face value his subsequent apology that he was not as well informed as he should have been. But the hurt that this incident has caused will take a long time to repair.

"I hope to help the League to move on from this incident. I will continue to be an outspoken NBA Governor on issues that are important to China. I ask that our Chinese fans keep the faith in what the NBA and basketball can do to unite people from all over the world."

As for the reasoning behind the protests, BBC offered a synopsis on Sept. 19.

"Hong Kong's protests started in June against proposals to allow extradition to mainland China. Critics feared this could undermine the city's judicial independence and endanger dissidents. A former British colony, Hong Kong has some autonomy and more rights than the mainland under a 'one country, two systems' deal.

"City leader Carrie Lam agreed to suspend the bill, but demonstrations continued and developed to include demands for full democracy and an inquiry into police actions. The bill was finally withdrawn in September. Clashes between police and activists have been becoming increasingly violent, with police using tear gas and activists storming parliament."

Per Saheli Roy Choudhury of CNBC.com, "thousands of Hong Kongers have protested for four months over anxiety about Beijing's creeping influence over the city, which the British handed over to China in 1997. Those protests have become increasingly violent."

As for Morey, the Rockets general manager tweeted "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong," a message since deleted. He has since issued an apology:

John Gonzalez of The Ringer has reported that league sources told him "Rockets ownership has debated Morey's employment status and whether to replace him."

The Rockets, who played the Shanghai Sharks in an exhibition Sept. 30, open their regular season Oct. 24 at home versus the Milwaukee Bucks.