Report: LaMelo Ball Drawing Early Interest from Nets, Raptors, Pelicans, Blazers

Kelly Defina/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball's stock continues to rise.

The Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers have inquired about Ball to Ohio's Spire Academy, where he played for the 2018-19 season, according to Forbes' Adam Zagoria.

"LaMelo is a 6'7"-plus playmaker who sees the floor at an elite level," Spire Academy director Justin Brantley told Zagoria. "He makes everyone around him better and has shown that his game tends to get better as the level of competition rises around him. He plays above the rim, has more than serviceable range and although his form is 'unorthodox,' he shoots the ball well from three. He has become a more motivated defender and has shown the work ethic, dedication and desire to get better and be an elite guard in the NBA."

Ball signed a two-year contract with the Illawarra Hawks of Australia's National Basketball League in June:

In late September, ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote that Ball had begun drawing hype as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

"The whole NBA is talking about LaMelo Ball right now," ESPN's Brian Windhorst added on SportsCenter. "He put on a display in Tasmania over the weekend. ... And here's the thing: He is playing on a professional ... team with men. Several of his teammates, like Josh Boone and Aaron Brooks, are former NBA players.

"He is working with elite-level strength coaches, elite-level trainers. One of the things that happened with Lonzo when he came to the NBA was he was very slight. He had to build up. Well, LaMelo is on a completely different development curve. His shot is so much—is so smooth and quick. ... NBA executives are now rearranging their schedules to get to Australia as fast as they can to see him because they're afraid he might shut it down."

Lonzo Ball, his oldest brother, was picked second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017.