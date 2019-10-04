Former Boxing Champ Wadi Camacho Arrested on Suspicion of Terrorism

Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Former Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Wadi Camacho said police arrested him in London on suspicion of terrorism.

According to the Mirror's Martin Domin, Camacho made the claim on a friend's Facebook page after police took his phone:

"Yesterday morning I took my daughter to school then went to go to Canary Wharf took some video like I do off [sic] the O2 arena of the site that was a beautiful day 09:30am. Next thing I knew I was surrounded by police and security and got arrested for suspected as a terrorist!!

"I spent 12 hours in the police station up in London, they have confiscated my phone so I don’t have no numbers for anyone but I am okay but the investigation is still going ahead OMFG!!!"

He also shared a video in which he explained the aftermath:

"I've had phone calls from my sister to say the police have gone to my mum's house, smashed her door and put everything upside down. My mum's on holiday and I have to buy her a ticket for her to give me more grief because police have smashed her door.

"I'm bailed at my sister's address. This is bonkers, everyone knows I love a picture and a video but this is beyond a joke, this is crazy.

"I'm just so confused, it's something else. I've been a professional boxer for eight or nine years; I'm known to the police, I don't socialise with bad people, I have a good team around me."

Camacho also said he is bailed until October 29.

Per the Sun's Wally Downes Jr. and Duncan Wright, Metropolitan Police confirmed an arrest related to suspicion of terrorism was made on Wednesday, and the investigation will continue. They didn't release the identity of the man arrested, however.

The statement said he was arrested on "suspicion of collection of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism." Camacho confirmed he was taking videos of the O2 Arena in East London, but manager Sara Beverley Jones noted the arena has a special significance for the retired boxer:

The 34-year-old beat Jindrich Velecky in the stadium in 2016, earning a shot at the BBBofC Southern Area Cruiser title, which he would go on to claim.

Camacho announced his retirement from the sport in September after consecutive losses:

The Brit was on a four-fight win streak when he met Lawrence Okolie in March, and the rising star stopped him in the fourth round. He suffered another stoppage loss in September, against Deion Jumah, before deciding to call it quits.