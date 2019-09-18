Adult Website Offers Gardner Minshew Endorsement Contract to Run Fitness Classes

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

If this whole NFL thing doesn't work out, Gardner Minshew II might already have a fallback.

The adult website CamSoda offered the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback an endorsement deal worth up to $1 million. As part of the agreement, Minshew would guide and livestream an exercise class in the nude or only wearing a jockstrap (h/t CBS Sports' Will Brinson):

"Minshew Mania" has quickly gripped the NFL world after the sixth-round draft pick replaced an injured Nick Foles in the opening week of the regular season. He has thrown for 488 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in two appearances.

More than just his performance on the field, Minshew's personality has helped create further buzz:

As a result, fans are perhaps learning more about the former Washington State star than they cared to know. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported he has a habit of wearing nothing but a jockstrap in the locker room when he stretches before games:

Minshew has the chance to continue growing his legend Thursday against the Tennessee Titans as the Jaguars look for their first win of the season.