Adult Website Offers Gardner Minshew Endorsement Contract to Run Fitness Classes

Adult Website Offers Gardner Minshew Endorsement Contract to Run Fitness ClassesSeptember 18, 2019
If this whole NFL thing doesn't work out, Gardner Minshew II might already have a fallback.
The adult website CamSoda offered the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback an endorsement deal worth up to $1 million. As part of the agreement, Minshew would guide and livestream an exercise class in the nude or only wearing a jockstrap (h/t CBS Sports' Will Brinson):
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
Adult entertainment site Cam Soda has offered Gardner Minshew an endorsement deal to lead weekly online fitness classes. "Our only requirement is that you incorporate band workouts into your class and do them in a jock strap and/or naked." Look at what you've done @MikeGarafolo https://t.co/XHMUROJbBB
"Minshew Mania" has quickly gripped the NFL world after the sixth-round draft pick replaced an injured Nick Foles in the opening week of the regular season. He has thrown for 488 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in two appearances.
More than just his performance on the field, Minshew's personality has helped create further buzz:
As a result, fans are perhaps learning more about the former Washington State star than they cared to know. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported he has a habit of wearing nothing but a jockstrap in the locker room when he stretches before games:
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
Jags source to me the other day: “Who even wears jockstraps, let alone stretch in just that? It’s awesome.” Point is they love the guy and the fact he’s his own person and doesn’t get flustered. That’s part of why they think they’ll be OK with him. https://t.co/bEUzVqAcCM
Minshew has the chance to continue growing his legend Thursday against the Tennessee Titans as the Jaguars look for their first win of the season.
