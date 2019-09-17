2019 Super Bowl Odds: Patriots Betting Favorites over Chiefs for Lombardi Trophy

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Based on the updated Super Bowl odds, the New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs are the most likely teams to capture the Lombardi Trophy this season.

Per Caesars Sportsbook, the Patriots are the betting favorite at +250 (bet $100 to win $250). The Chiefs come in second at +450, followed by the Dallas Cowboys (+800), Los Angeles Rams (+1100) and Philadelphia Eagles (+1200) to round out the top five.

It's not a surprise to see the Patriots and Chiefs leading the odds for Super Bowl LIV. The two teams met in a classic AFC Championship Game in January, with New England prevailing in overtime en route to winning the franchise's sixth title.

When the NFL schedule was released in April, New England and Kansas City were the top two favorites to capture the Lombardi Trophy. Both AFC powerhouses are off to 2-0 starts in 2019.

Injuries to Drew Brees (thumb) and Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) have significantly impacted odds for New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.

The Saints were tied for the third-best odds five months ago (+1000), but with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting Brees could miss six weeks, they've dropped down to +2500.

Roethlisberger's season-ending injury, combined with an 0-2 start, has dropped the Steelers' odds from +4000 in April to +10000. They are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chicago Bears (+1500) and Cleveland Browns (+1800), who were getting the most bets to win the Super Bowl before the season and have looked sluggish through their first two games, are still getting a lot of love with the seventh- and eighth-best Super Bowl odds.

In the wake of Lamar Jackson's outstanding start, the Baltimore Ravens have moved into the top 10 betting favorites (+2200).

On the low end of the gambling spectrum, the not-tanking Miami Dolphins are so far behind every other club at +1000000. They have already been outscored by 92 points through their first two games. No other team has been outscored by more than 32 points.