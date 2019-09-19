DeAndre Baker and Early-Round 2019 NFL Draft Picks Who Have Struggled Thus Far

0 of 5

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

First-year players who have a hard time impressing right out of the gate often take some heat from NFL fans, largely because they have such high expectations heaped upon them on arrival.

In recent years, sometimes these initial assessments have missed the mark, such as when Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff heard whispers of the bust label. Sometimes, it is only applicable for a short period of time (see: John Ross). Other times, it is flat-out true (Josh Doctson, Laquon Treadwell).

Based on early returns in 2019, there are a few names flirting with the "b" word already. This doesn't mean they will never recover and fail to meet the draft hype—far from it—but it doesn't look good right now.

The following rookies are going to start hearing grumbles if things don't take a turn for the better as the season progresses.