Hop on the Bandwagon of These NFL Teams Before It's Too Late

With Week 1 in the books, it's bandwagon time in the NFL.

One notable team lost some new fans already coming out of the season's first week. It should go without saying, but the Cleveland Browns' bandwagon got much lighter after they lost 43-13 to the Tennessee Titans while committing 18 penalties for 182 yards.

But some bandwagons are going to be tested even more going into Week 2 after a few strong showings to start the year. These teams are well-known to their fanbases and hardcore NFL followers, but they're about to catch some major attention in the national spotlight after hinting at big things for the rest of the season.

While Week 1 does produce some wacky results and things will still settle down, these developments are more notable than the rest, making these teams worth latching on to and taking for a spin in 2019.