Joe Mixon 'All Good' After MRI on Ankle Injury; No 'Extended' Absence Expected

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Though Joe Mixon was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury, the Cincinnati Bengals running back remains in good shape going forward.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the MRI results came back "all good" and no extended absence is expected. He has a shot to play Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers if he feels good.

Pelissero previously reported Mixon was dealing with a little swelling but remained optimistic.

The 23-year-old finished Week 1 with just six carries for 10 yards in the 21-20 loss to Seattle. He also added two catches for seven yards before leaving the game.

Giovani Bernard took over and totaled 63 yards from scrimmage on nine touches, including a big 35-yard reception. The veteran would presumably handle full-time running back duties if Mixon were forced to miss time.

Keeping Mixon healthy should be the priority for the Bengals, however, especially with receiver A.J. Green currently on the sidelines. The running back is the best offensive weapon remaining on the roster after finishing last year with 1,168 rushing yards, 296 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Though Bernard has been a reliable player in his career, Mixon is a difference-maker when healthy.

With the recent positive test results, the running back should be back in the lineup before too long.