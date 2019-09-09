Look: Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Buys $29.1M Mansion in Malibu

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 11: Joe Lacob and Nicole Curran attend the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors managing member, co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob is living in style.

According to Variety, Lacob purchased a $29.1 million mansion on Malibu's Carbon Beach. 

Per that report, the oceanfront property features "three levels and over 5,500 square feet of contemporary living space." The house also includes a "soundproof movie theater with cozy couch seating," a "pneumatic elevator," a "glass-walled gym" and a "loggia with a full outdoor kitchen and a bar-style table with a central fire feature, plus a hot tub with sweeping ocean views from the Palos Verdes Peninsula to Point Dume."

And this is essentially a beach house for Lacob, who also has a mansion in Silicon Valley's Atherton. But hey, when you run point on an organization that has won three titles in the past five years, you get to live it up. 

