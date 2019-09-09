Look: Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Buys $29.1M Mansion in Malibu

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors managing member, co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob is living in style.

According to Variety, Lacob purchased a $29.1 million mansion on Malibu's Carbon Beach.

Per that report, the oceanfront property features "three levels and over 5,500 square feet of contemporary living space." The house also includes a "soundproof movie theater with cozy couch seating," a "pneumatic elevator," a "glass-walled gym" and a "loggia with a full outdoor kitchen and a bar-style table with a central fire feature, plus a hot tub with sweeping ocean views from the Palos Verdes Peninsula to Point Dume."

And this is essentially a beach house for Lacob, who also has a mansion in Silicon Valley's Atherton. But hey, when you run point on an organization that has won three titles in the past five years, you get to live it up.