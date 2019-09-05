US Open Tennis 2019 Men's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The 2019 U.S. Open continued Wednesday, with two more players securing spots in the semifinals.

Grigor Dimitrov and Daniil Medvedev had already advanced with quarterfinal victories Tuesday. On Wednesday, Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal joined them in the final four.

Below is a look at everything you need to know for the semifinals.

2019 U.S. Open Semifinals Schedule—Friday

Grigor Dimitrov and No. 5 Daniil Medvedev

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

No. 24 Matteo Berrettini vs. No. 2 Rafael Nadal

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Dimitrov may have gotten his first-ever victory over Roger Federer on Tuesday, but his work in Flushing Meadows, New York, is far from done.

After having gone 0-7 against Federer in their previous meetings, Dimitrov managed to fight back from being a set down on two separate occasions to upset the five-time U.S. Open champ in five sets.

Medvedev, on the other hand, is coming off a four-set victory over No. 23 Stan Wawrinka. Through the first five rounds of the tournament, the 23-year-old has not dropped more than one set to any opponent.

This marks the furthest either has made it in a major tournament. Dimitrov will be appearing in the semifinals of a major tournament for the third time in his career, previously doing so at Wimbledon in 2014 and at the Australian Open in 2017. Medvedev, meanwhile, has never reached this stage in any of the four Grand Slams.

Dimitrov and Medvedev have split their only two meetings, with both matches coming in 2017.

No. 24 Matteo Berrettini vs. No. 2 Rafael Nadal

Nadal's bid for a fourth U.S. Open title and a 19th major title is still alive.

The 33-year-old took care of business in three sets against No. 20 Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals. Entering the match, he had dropped just a single set all tournament.

Nadal will now attempt to reach his third Grand Slam final of the year. The only major tournament he has not reached the championship match this year was Wimbledon, which saw him bow out in the semifinals.

Berrettini is coming off a hard-fought victory against Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals. He won two of the first three sets, but Monfils managed to force a winner-take-all fifth set. The fifth set required a tiebreaker, with Berrettini eventually prevailing, 7-5.

After a nearly four-hour match, the 23-year-old victor couldn't help but fall to the ground following the clinching point:

He will now have two days to try to recover before he faces off against an 18-time Grand Slam champ. Berrettini will be playing for his first-ever spot in a major championship match.

This will be the first meeting between Nadal and Berrettini.

