Start 'Em or Sit 'Em for Fantasy Football Week 1

You may not have heard, but the 2019 NFL season is just about here.

Thursday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field isn't just the beginning of another season of professional football. It also means that another year of fantasy football is set to get underway.

After all that preparation and carefully assembling what's hoped to be a championship-caliber team on draft day, it's now time to set the first lineup of the season—to roll out the players fantasy GMs believe will score the most points in Week 1.

That also means that it's time for some good old fashioned overthink.

Mind you, this isn't to say that there aren't some difficult decisions to made, even in the first week of the season. Thanks to a injuries and holdouts, more than a few fantasy teams are already staring at a major hole in the lineup.

Thanks a lot, Melvin.

But every year fantasy GMs get to the precipice of a new season and start second-guessing their own decisions. They look at an unfavorable matchup and give serious thought to benching a tailback or receiver they just spent a high draft pick on.

That's very rarely a wise course of action.

The fact is, most of what we think we know about matchups right now is based on the 2018 season, and a lot can change in a year in the NFL. The day may come when it's time to consider sitting high-end starters, but the first weekend of the season ain't it.

Now that we have that caveat out of the way, let's do something we're going to do every week during the 2019 season here at Bleacher Report—hit some of the fantasy Start/Sit questions asked at the B/R App in the hopes of helping those fantasy GMs (and others) set the best Week 1 lineup possible.

Wide Receiver Help

This is a pretty good question, and one that's common early in the season. This has the look of a WR corps that was built after hitting the running back spot hard early in drafts.

Cooper Kupp is the most obvious start of the group at Carolina against the Panthers. Healthy again, he could easily be the highest-scoring fantasy wideout for the Rams in 2019.

There's some concern about Anderson's Week 1 status thanks to a calf injury, but he's reportedly trending toward playing. Given the rapport he showed with Sam Darnold late last year and in the preseason, he's a go against the Buffalo Bills.

The last spot's a close call between Williams and Westbrook, but the edge goes to the top pass-catcher for a Jags team that could easily find themselves playing catch-up against the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs.

The Call: Kupp, Anderson and Westbrook

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams or Kirk Cousins and Dede Westbrook?

This is a classic example of overthinking.

Yes, Cousins should have success at home Sunday against a Falcons team that allowed the sixth-most passing yards in 2018. And yes, Westbrook has the potential to exceed expectations as the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville this year.

The Bears also held Rodgers in check the last time these teams met in Chicago, although Adams posted a respectable eight catches for 119 yards.

But Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers were both top-five picks at their respective positions in 2019. If you sit them and they blow up in the season opener Thursday, you'll spend the rest of the weekend berating yourself.

The Call: Rodgers and Adams

The Elliott Fiasco

This GM was no doubt glad to hear that the Elliott fiasco has concluded, with Zeke getting his massive payday and the Cowboys getting their star tailback.

But now another problem presents itself—can fantasy teams trust a running back who literally just joined the Cowboys to be game-ready for Week 1.

The short answer? No—at least not if you have a viable alternative. In this case though, Guice and Jackson rather stretch the definition of "viable," given that neither will be a workhorse and that Guice's matchup with the Eagles isn't good.

At that flex spot, Ridley's the play. Curtis Samuel's a talented young receiver and Ridley's not likely to catch double-digit touchdowns again. But Ridley should draw Trae Waynes of the Minnesota Vikings in coverage Sunday.

This is a good thing.

The Call: Elliott and Ridley

Miles Sanders or Marlon Mack?

This question was included as much as a metaphor for the Indianapolis Colts offense in light of Andrew Luck's retirement as because of the question itself.

Luck hanging them up is undoubtedly a blow to all of Indy's skill-position talent—Mack included. Opponents (including the Los Angeles Chargers) aren't going to respect the passing game as much with Jacoby Brissett under center—at least until Brissett makes them pay for it.

That means quite a few eight-man boxes for Mack in the early part of the season.

However, whereas Sanders will split time with Jordan Howard against the Washington Redskins, Mack is the unquestioned lead back for a Colts team that faces a Chargers defense that allowed the 10th-most PPR fantasy points to running backs in 2018.

Follow the touches, and don't panic about Indy's offense—yet.

The Call: Mack

What to do About Damien Williams?

Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon aren't the only fantasy backs with major questions hanging over them this summer. Although he was drafted as a high-end RB2 in most leagues, there were worries about whether the team trusted a player who has never carried the ball more than 50 times in a season as a featured back.

Those concerns only ramped up after Andy Reid and veteran tailback LeSean McCoy were reunited following McCoy's release by the Buffalo Bills.

Without knowing the other running backs on this specific roster, it's impossible to say definitively whether Williams should be a go in an admittedly less-than-stellar fantasy matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But McCoy has only been in Kansas City for a handful of days, and even once he's up to speed in the offense it's still likely going to be Williams who leads the Chiefs in backfield touches.

In Week 1 at least, Williams should be relatively OK.

The Call: Start Williams as you normally would.

Hunter Henry or Eric Ebron?

It seems fitting to include a tight end question—if only because once you get outside the "Big 3" of Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and George Kittle, the position is essentially nothing but questions.

However, this one really isn't much of a question at all.

Eric Ebron had a fantastic 2018 season, posting a 66/750/13 stat line in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. But that breakout campaign came with Andrew Luck under center. With Jacoby Brissett calling the shots in Indy now, a repeat of that statistical outburst is that much more unlikely.

Henry, on the other hand, sat out the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL. But to this point in his career he's already shown to be a reliable red-zone target, with 12 touchdown catches over his first two seasons.

Henry's the play here by a fair margin.

The Call: Henry

A QB Quandary

If you're a savvy fantasy enthusiast (and you must be to be reading this piece) then you may well have waited to draft a quarterback—availing yourself of the depth available at the position while loading up running backs and wide receivers.

Of course, that creates problems of its own—like knowing which of these low-end weekly starters to roll out in Week 1.

Ben Roethlisberger led the NFL in passing yards last year on his way to a top-five fantasy finish in many fantasy scoring systems. He's possibly the single-most undervalued player at the position in 2019.

But there have bene big changes to the Pittsburgh offense in the offseason, and his stat line against the New England Patriots at home in Week 15 last year was just OK (235 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT).

With this latest matchup taking place at Gillette Stadium and Jackson opening the season against a Dolphins team that was kind to opposing quarterbacks a year ago, the smart play is Jackson in a game that could easily be a rout.

The Call: Jackson

Decisions, Decisions

In fantasy football, sometimes the most important decisions are the hardest ones to make. Sometimes it's that uninspiring flex play than can be the difference between victory and defeat.

There aren't any sure things to be had from this group. Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Packers and Curtis Samuel of the Panthers face two of the NFL's better defenses in the Bears and Rams. Devin Singletary of the Bills faces uncertainty about his workload despite LeSean McCoy's release. And Courtland Sutton will be catching passes from Joe Flacco, who isn't exactly known for producing fantasy stars at wide receiver, although he's at least Denver's nominal No. 1 receiver.

In standard scoring fantasy leagues, the smart play usually lies in following the touches and going with the running back (in this case Singletary)

In PPR leagues it's a trickier call. But of those options the Panthers are probably the most likely team to be forced to play catch-up with the Rams.

So Samuel it is—albeit without much confidence.

The Call: Singletary in standard leagues, Samuel in PPR

Gary Davenport was the Fantasy Sports Writers Association 2017 Football Writer of the Year.