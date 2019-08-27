2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Updated 4-Round Selections and Strategy

Michael Owens/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL season hasn't even started yet, and already the fantasy football world has been flipped on its head.

Andrew Luck is retired. Lamar Miller is lost for the season. Doug Baldwin isn't coming back. Rob Gronkowski probably isn't either—but then again, it's Gronk, so who knows.

The point is the football world is humming along, and now that the typically revelatory Week 3 of the preseason has passed, fantasy owners have their clearest 2019 outlook yet.

So, what better time to run through an updated four-round mock draft? We have used the FantasyPros simulator to put together a mock 10-team, point-per-reception league. After laying out the selections, we'll examine three interesting draft strategies.

Four-Round Mock Draft

Round One

1. Team One: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

2. Team Two: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

3. Team Three: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

4. Team Four: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

5. Team Five: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

6. Team Six: Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

7. Team Seven: David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

8. Team Eight: Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

9. Team Nine: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

10. Team Ten: Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

Round Two

11. Team Ten: Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

12. Team Nine: James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

13. Team Eight: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

14. Team Seven: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Team Six: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

16. Team Five: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

17. Team Four: Odell Beckham Jr, WR, Cleveland Browns

18. Team Three: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

19. Team Two: Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

20. Team One: Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders

Round Three

21. Team One: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

22. Team Two: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Team Three: Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

24. Team Four: Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

25. Team Five: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

26. Team Six: Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

27. Team Seven: Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

28. Team Eight: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

29. Team Nine: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

30. Team Ten: T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Round Four

31. Team Ten: Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

32. Team Nine: Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

33. Team Eight: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

34. Team Seven: Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

35. Team Six: Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

36. Team Five: Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

37. Team Four: Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

38. Team Three: Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

39. Team Two: Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

40. Team One: Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

*Note: Bold indicates author's draft pick

Team Strategies

Team One: Set the QB Market

Every draft will have a different sweet spot where the first quarterback—Patrick Mahomes—comes off the board. It's up to every Mahomes-interested owner to decipher where that sweet spot should be.

Here, Team One landed the rocket-armed passer at the third round turn, after already locking up the highest-rated player (Saquon Barkley) and a consistent PPR monster (Antonio Brown). Add on Marlon Mack, who had 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season and could see a higher volume without Luck, and this team has a strong foundation at the skill spots.

That's a critical cushion, because there's no telling what Mahomes has in store for a follow-up. Can he be as good (or somehow better) than last season, when he passed for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns? If not, can he be that much better than his passing peers to justify an early draft investment at a deep position? Not everyone is convinced.

"Perhaps Mahomes really is this great, but more often than not—a lot more often—a monster statistical season gets followed by merely great numbers, because defenses adjust and luck alters," ESPN's Eric Karabell wrote. "ESPN Fantasy projects Mahomes to throw for 4,716 yards and 34 touchdowns."

Ultimately, Mahomes' value lies wherever you set it, but if you want in early, shoot for a draft run like this. If Barkley, Brown and Mack are special, there isn't quite as much of a need for Mahomes to go bananas.

Team Six: Wait for Running Back

Because there are only so many relatively safe options at running back these days, the position gets hit early and often at the top of the draft board. Even in this PPR league, seven teams went running back in the opening round. By the 25th pick, nine teams had at least one ball-carrier and four had a pair of them.

But Team Six was content to wait out the market and didn't invest in a back until the 35th pick, snatching up Atlanta's Devonta Freeman. The selection comes with intriguing upside (he's had two seasons with 1,500-plus scrimmage yards double-digit scores), but there's also undeniable risk. He only rushed 14 times over two games last season before multiple injuries put him on the shelf.

The benefit of this strategy is rostering three different receivers with WR1 potential. Davante Adams is the preferred target of Aaron Rodgers. Michael Thomas is the first and second choice on most of Drew Brees' drop-backs. Adam Thielen had a record-setting streak of 100-yard outings last season. On paper, this as good as any receiving core assembled.

Still, Team Six had to gamble on upside at running back while rounding out the roster. It took three additional backs during the draft: David Montgomery (fifth round), Rashaad Penny (11th) and Kalen Ballage (13th). Montgomery could prove a great find, but this position group is problematically thin.

Team Eight: Building Balance

If the draft board breaks right, I'm always a fan of filling three positions over the first three rounds. It's not something I'd advise reaching for to accomplish, but it feels good making three picks and feeling like all three could lead their positions in fantasy production.

A healthy Julio Jones is a dominant force, even if his touchdown column has a frustrating tendency to fluctuate. But given his volume and ability—he's paced the league in receiving yards in two of the past four seasons—he's a 1,500-plus-yard threat every year. If he can put together his first double-digit scoring season since 2012, he could run laps around his position peers.

Joe Mixon is a workhorse back in a league that's running short of them, and he's an explosive one at that. Last season was his first in a feature role, and all he did was total the NFL's fourth-most rushing yards—while playing 14 games and starting 13. There's a non-zero chance he's the best fantasy back in football.

Last season, George Kittle set the all-time mark for most receiving yards by a tight end. He was mostly catching passes from Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard. Now, Jimmy Garoppolo is back under center and has more weapons around him. But Kittle is the most proven of the bunch, and he should remain the focal point.

Kerryon Johnson has the receiving and rushing ability to shine in a lead role. He only played 10 games last season (and started just seven) and still totaled 854 scrimmage yards and four scores. That was enough to get him on the radar, and his position sealed the deal. I banked on finding quality receivers later and did in the form of Tyler Boyd (fifth round), Alshon Jeffery (sixth) and Larry Fitzgerald (ninth).