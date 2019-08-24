Listen: Colts Fans Boo Andrew Luck After QB's Stunning Retirement from NFL

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck leaves the field following the team's NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. Chicago won 27-17. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Since he was taken No. 1 overall out of Stanford in 2012, Andrew Luck had received nothing but love from Indianapolis Colts fans.

That changed with one shocking development.

As the Colts hosted the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that Luck was retiring at age 29, as he is "mentally worn down." That decision didn't appear to sit well with Indianapolis fans:

Luck confirmed his retirement after the game, adding that hearing the boos from Colts fans "hurt."

Related

    Preseason Week 3 Takeaways

    🤯 Andrew Luck announces his retirement 🤕 Lamar Miller suffers knee injury 🔥 Dalvin Cook has a night

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Preseason Week 3 Takeaways

    🤯 Andrew Luck announces his retirement 🤕 Lamar Miller suffers knee injury 🔥 Dalvin Cook has a night

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Colts Owner Says Andrew Luck Is Giving Up Nearly $500M

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colts Owner Says Andrew Luck Is Giving Up Nearly $500M

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's Most Shocking Retirements

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    NFL's Most Shocking Retirements

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Tua, Herbert, Best Prospects for Colts After Luck Retirement

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tua, Herbert, Best Prospects for Colts After Luck Retirement

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report