Report: Colts' Andrew Luck to Retire from NFL in Shocking Announcement

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 18: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts waves to the crowd after a victory against the Tennesse Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck "has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL" due to the fact he is "mentally worn down," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted Luck has already informed Colts owner Jim Irsay of his decision. His retirement is expected to be officially announced during a press conference Sunday.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

