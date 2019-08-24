Report: Colts' Andrew Luck to Retire from NFL in Shocking Announcement

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck "has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL" due to the fact he is "mentally worn down," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted Luck has already informed Colts owner Jim Irsay of his decision. His retirement is expected to be officially announced during a press conference Sunday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

