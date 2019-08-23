Josh Allen, Bills Beat Matthew Stafford, Lions 24-20 in Preseason Action

Josh Allen, Bills Beat Matthew Stafford, Lions 24-20 in Preseason ActionAugust 24, 2019
The Buffalo Bills scored a 24-20 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the NFL preseason Friday night at Ford Field in Detroit.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looked regular-season ready as he completed 12 of his 19 passes for 137 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Josh Reed @4JoshReed
Lions QB Matthew Stafford is done for the night. Looked good in his preseason debut
Otherwise, the top storyline likely to emerge from the contest is multiple key injuries for both teams.
Buffalo saw two projected starters, cornerback Tre'Davious White and guard Quinton Spain, and two notable reserves, running back Frank Gore and cornerback Levi Wallace, leave with injuries in the first half.
Ryan Talbot @RyanTalbotBills
Melanie Collins of CBS just reported that the #Bills do not think Tre'Davious White's injury is serious. Great news.
Detroit lost middle linebacker Jarrad Davis and center Frank Ragnow, both expected starters, before halftime.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Lions LB Jarrad Davis, who injured his ankle tonight against the #Bills, will have an MRI tomorrow, source said. Obviously it didn’t look and doesn’t sound good. But the MRI will provide crucial info.
While Stafford enjoyed an efficient exhibition outing, questions will persist about Bills second-year quarterback Josh Allen after another shaky performance.
Allen went connected on three of his six throws for 49 yards, and he was fortunate a poor decision that led to an interception was wiped out by a penalty on the Lions. He added two carries for 17 yards. Accuracy at all levels is still a pressing concern, just as it was the day he was drafted.
Here's a look at the game's touchdowns:
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie six-yard run.
Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills
Don't blink, you'll miss Isaiah McKenzie! #GoBills | #BUFvsDET https://t.co/8tRkOrps73
Lions running back Ty Johnson 11-yard catch from Stafford.
Detroit Lions @Lions
Rooks 👏 didn't 👏 come 👏 to 👏 play! @T_Johns6 #BUFvsDET | #OnePride https://t.co/9nfs3TVCCm
Bills running back Devin Singletary nine-yard run.
Bills wide receiver Duke Williams 16-yard catch from Matt Barkley.
Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills
Go up and get it, @YFBurnna_cmh! #GoBills | #BUFvsDET https://t.co/RqE6QLb6oK
Lions running back Mark Thompson one-yard run.
NFL @NFL
1st and short? Just hand it to Mark Thompson 🙌 @Lions 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS Watch on mobile: https://t.co/kjOfklY2UW https://t.co/T2yawEQyku
Both teams conclude the preseason next Thursday. The Bills return home to New Era Field to face off with the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions travel to FirstEnergy Stadium to battle the Cleveland Browns.
