Cardinals DE Darius Philon Arrested, Charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2019

This is a 2019 photo of Darius Philon of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team. This image reflects the Arizona Cardinals active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darius Philon, 25, was arrested Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by the Phoenix Police Department after allegedly pointing a gun at a dancer in the parking lot of the VLive strip club on May 17.

TMZ Sports reported the dancer told police she and another woman accompanied Philon to his car before he allegedly pulled out a black handgun and said, "Which one of you wants a bullet?"

Philon returned to the club the following night, and the woman told police he said he "wanted to make things right," but she denied his request to leave with him. He allegedly proceeded to grab her arm and follow her around for 30 minutes before exiting.

She waited "several weeks" before contacting Phoenix police, who launched an investigation leading to Friday's arrest.

Philon, a sixth-round pick of the Chargers in 2015, signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Cardinals in March.

The 6'1", 286-pound defensive lineman has recorded 80 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 54 regular-season appearances. He tallied one tackle in Thursday night's preseason victory over the Chargers.

Philon is scheduled to appear before a Maricopa County judge on Saturday.

Related

    Preseason Anything But Meaningless To Undrafted Rookies

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Preseason Anything But Meaningless To Undrafted Rookies

    Azcardinals
    via Azcardinals

    5 Things We Learned from Cardinals Win Over the Chargers

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    5 Things We Learned from Cardinals Win Over the Chargers

    Revenge of the Birds
    via Revenge of the Birds

    Report: Cardinals' Philon Arrested for Alleged Assault

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Report: Cardinals' Philon Arrested for Alleged Assault

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Preseason Week 1 Takeaways

    💥 Vikings tease explosive offense 🌟 Devin Bush is what Steelers need 💰 Browns' young WRs have opportunity

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Preseason Week 1 Takeaways

    💥 Vikings tease explosive offense 🌟 Devin Bush is what Steelers need 💰 Browns' young WRs have opportunity

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report