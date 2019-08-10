Cardinals DE Darius Philon Arrested, Charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Uncredited/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darius Philon, 25, was arrested Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by the Phoenix Police Department after allegedly pointing a gun at a dancer in the parking lot of the VLive strip club on May 17.

TMZ Sports reported the dancer told police she and another woman accompanied Philon to his car before he allegedly pulled out a black handgun and said, "Which one of you wants a bullet?"

Philon returned to the club the following night, and the woman told police he said he "wanted to make things right," but she denied his request to leave with him. He allegedly proceeded to grab her arm and follow her around for 30 minutes before exiting.

She waited "several weeks" before contacting Phoenix police, who launched an investigation leading to Friday's arrest.

Philon, a sixth-round pick of the Chargers in 2015, signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Cardinals in March.

The 6'1", 286-pound defensive lineman has recorded 80 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 54 regular-season appearances. He tallied one tackle in Thursday night's preseason victory over the Chargers.

Philon is scheduled to appear before a Maricopa County judge on Saturday.