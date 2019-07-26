Video: Watch Antonio Brown's Epic Hot Air Balloon Entrance to 1st Raiders Camp

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown speaks to reporters after an official team activity at the NFL football team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Antonio Brown's first day at training camp with the Oakland Raiders included a grand entrance. 

Rather than use a car to get to camp, Brown literally dropped in on Napa before joining his new teammates on the field:

Brown's main role with the Raiders is to get Derek Carr back to the level he was at in 2016 as a borderline MVP candidate. He's also there to help change the attitude of the franchise that has just one playoff appearance since 2003. 

Now that Brown has officially arrived at training camp, the seven-time Pro Bowler will attempt to extend his streak of consecutive seasons with at least 100 receptions and 1,000 yards to seven.   

