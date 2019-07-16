Volleyball Player Madi Moore, Who Announced Colts Draft Pick, Dies at Age 17

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Madi Moore, who helped announced the Indianapolis Colts' picks during the 2019 NFL draft, died Monday at the age of 17.

Dana Hunsinger Benbow of the Indianapolis Star reported the news, noting Moore—who played volleyball at Linton-Stockton High in Indiana—was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in January 2018.

Per Hunsinger Benbow, she was declared cancer-free in August after receiving a stem cell transplant but twice suffered from graft-versus-host disease after her body rejected the donor stem cells.

Moore was one of three patients at the Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health who helped the Colts announce their fourth- and fifth-round picks live on NFL Network alongside cornerbacks Kenny Moore and Pierre Desir.

Both players reacted to the news:

"When I think about sports or I think about all of the ups and downs of winning and losing, I really think her journey is very parallel to that," Stayce Woodburn, a nurse practitioner at Riley Children's Health, said in April after Moore was chosen to help announce the picks, per Hunsinger Benbow. "She is the perfect person for this."

Moore was on stage in Nashville, Tennessee in April to announce the Colts' fourth-round pick (Michigan State's Khari Willis) and fifth-round picks (USC's Marvell Tell and Tarleton State's E.J. Speed).