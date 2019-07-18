30 Targets for 30 Teams in 2020 NBA Free Agency

1 of 5

Charlotte Hornets ($69,993,634): Brandon Ingram

The Hornets had one of the most head-scratching moves of the summer when they signed Terry Rozier to a three-year, $58 million deal.

Among the 257 players who've logged at least 4,000 minutes over Rozier's four years in the NBA, Charlotte's new point guard ranks 152nd in box plus/minus (minus-0.5) and 252nd in true shooting percentage (49.2).

The box plus/minus isn't dreadful. But nearly $20 million a year? For a player with career averages of 7.7 points and 2.3 assists per game? And in the wake of letting Kemba Walker leave for nothing?

"Honestly, silence. Like, mouth agape, silence," ESPN's Zach Lowe said of his reaction to the deal on The Bill Simmons Podcast. "I don't know any Charlotte Hornets fans. I really don't. If I did, I would have called and said: 'It might be time to consider...maybe the Hawks. Get in on the Hawks.'"

Maybe Rozier flips this narrative on its head with a breakout campaign for the Hornets in 2019-20. Who knows? If he doesn't and Charlotte lives down to BetOnline.ag's prediction for a sub-30-win campaign, this team will be in need of some good vibes.

Even if Nicolas Batum opts in to the final year of his deal at $27.1 million, the Hornets should be in a position to chase restricted free agents.

Throw Brandon Ingram, who is from North Carolina played at Duke, a big offer to come home. The New Orleans Pelicans' could match and make their own salary sheet a little messier. Or, they could let him walk and give the Hornets another young wing alongside Miles Bridges and Malik Monk.

Two or three years down the road, Monk, Ingram and Bridges at spots 2 through 4 could be a fun, position-less trio.

Chicago Bulls ($51,520,299): Jaylen Brown

The Bulls have set themselves up on a pretty nice two-track timeline. Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr., and Coby White could all help this season, but they have plenty of room to grow. Otto Porter Jr., Zach LaVine, Tomas Satoransky and Thaddeus Young are more win-now players.

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown could fit right in the middle.

Gordon Hayward's deal will soon come off the books, which will make it easier, but Boston may have some concern with paying a ton of money for Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, another potential contract for Hayward and Brown.

If Porter opts out of the final year of his deal—perhaps he sees a little less annually as a worthy sacrifice for security and a chance to hit a less-crowded market in 2020—Chicago would have the flexibility to send an aggressive offer Brown's way.

Cleveland Cavaliers ($56,400,305): Domantas Sabonis

Assume the Indiana Pacers' two-center experiment doesn't pan out. And assume the Cavs come to their senses and trade Kevin Love (Cleveland isn't likely to be good over the life of his four-year contract). Domantas Sabonis could be an ideal replacement.

Consider the striking resemblance between Sabonis' third season and Love's:

Sabonis: 20.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per 75 possessions, plus-7.0 relative true shooting percentage, 3.7 box plus/minus

Love: 21.1 points, 15.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per 75 possessions, plus-5.2 relative true shooting percentage, 3.7 box plus/minus

If the Cavs could turn back the clock eight years on Love, they'd probably do it, right? A lineup of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Larry Nance Jr. and Sabonis would take its lumps, but it would have plenty of long-term potential.

Denver Nuggets ($17,688,996): Taurean Prince

It would be a bit trickier for Denver to get to that potential cap space than the teams already detailed, but renouncing Paul Millsap's $40-plus million cap hold would go a long way to doing it.

That doesn't necessarily mean the Nuggets should move on from Millsap, who will be an unrestricted free agent, but he'll be entering his age-35 season in 2020-21. Adding another switchy 4 may be in order.

The recently acquired Jerami Grant could step into the starting role, and a jack-of-all-trades combo forward like Taurean Prince would make for a strong backup.

Over the last two seasons, Prince averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 threes per 75 possessions while shooting 38.7 percent from deep. And playing alongside Nikola Jokic could probably make him even more efficient.

The hang-up, of course, is restricted free agency. The Brooklyn Nets will have a chance to match whatever offer Prince signs, and the Nuggets may not be in a position to give out a number that scares them away.

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, though, turnover might be inevitable. They're both on near-max deals, and signing other veterans who fit their win-now window may squeeze out some of the team's younger players.

Memphis Grizzlies ($63,746,734): Malik Beasley

The Grizzlies traded for Marc Gasol on Feb. 1, 2008. For most of the next decade, they were perennial playoff participants. But the trades of Gasol and Mike Conley over the last six months signaled the end of the Grit-N-Grind era.

Now, the first full-fledged rebuild of the team since 2008 is off to a dynamite start.

The young core features a handful of analytics darlings in Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, Delon Wright and Kyle Anderson. Throw in the dynamite potential of playmaker Ja Morant, and you can see the outline of another contender in Memphis.

Adding another wing to the mix could speed up the timeline.

The Denver Nuggets will be faced with some questions next summer. It already has a ton of money tied up in Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris. And the amount of money Beasley might command in the free-agency market could make the Nuggets uncomfortable.

With Jackson, Clarke and Morant all on rookie deals, Memphis is positioned to perhaps overpay Beasley a bit in an effort to scare away Denver.

After seeing limited playing time in his first two seasons, Beasley broke out with 11.3 points per game and 40.2 percent shooting from three-point range in 2018-19. Even if he just holds steady around there heading into 2020-21 (his age-24 season), he could be an ideal floor-spacing complement for the core laid out above.

Minnesota Timberwolves ($12,235,476): Denzel Valentine

Injuries sort of made Denzel Valentine the forgotten man in Chicago last season. But there should still be some intrigue surrounding the young(ish) playmaking wing.

In 2017-18, he averaged double figures in points and shot 38.6 percent from three. Among Bulls who logged at least 1,000 minutes that season, he was third in assist percentage.

A wing who can facilitate and space the floor might be the perfect complement to Minnesota's scoring guard (Jarrett Culver) and big (Karl-Anthony Towns).

Of course, Andrew Wiggins is still in the mix there. And head coach Ryan Saunders told Lowe on The Lowe Post that the team isn't ready to give up on the 2014 No. 1 pick.

Valentine could fit alongside Wiggins, but if he has a strong return campaign in 2019-20 (he missed all of last season), Minnesota might not be able to afford him.

It's hard to know if this trade is out there, but Wiggins for expiring contracts (or even deals that add up to a little less than his total) would open up flexibility for the Wolves.

Oklahoma City Thunder ($20,190,676): Pascal Siakam

OKC has a treasure trove of draft picks coming. Between the Paul George and Russell Westbrook trades, they have over 10 different draft considerations on the way. Five picks and two pick swaps for George. Two picks and two pick swaps for Westbrook, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

For a team that drafted Durant, Westbrook and James Harden once upon a time, that many chances should yield solid odds for finding a star.

But if the Thunder can get off the monster contract of Chris Paul (acquired in the Westbrook deal) without taking back too much money, they could try to be players in free agency.

Would a max offer sheet for Pascal Siakam scare off the Toronto Raptors? Probably not. They're also in a transition phase, but Siakam could be the next face of the franchise.

Still, the Thunder shouldn't be afraid of offering a deal like this. At some point in the near future, this team will be a mostly blank canvas. The draft will be the primary source of team-building, but there's nothing wrong with taking a shot on a rising star in free agency when you're rebuilding.

San Antonio Spurs ($63,950,898): Dario Saric

After decades of dominance, it feels like the Spurs are finally on the precipice of an overhaul. In the ever-challenging West, it's hard to imagine a team led by LaMarcus Aldridge (35 in July 2020) and DeMar DeRozan (30 in August) competing for titles.

Both could be off the books before the 2020-21 season.

DeRozan has a $27.7 million player option for that campaign. That may be tough to give up, but maybe he sees a wide-open market with less talent available next summer and secures a three- or four-year deal that pays him a bit less than that annually.

Aldridge, meanwhile, is set to make $24 million in 2020-21, but only $7 million of that is guaranteed.

If they're gone, the youngsters left behind would likely be Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV. They're all guards.

Dario Saric, who'll still be four years shy of his 30th birthday next summer, could add some size to the equation.

At 6'10", Saric is a career 35.8 percent shooter from deep. And he averaged 3.1 assists per 75 possessions over his first two seasons in the NBA.

His shooting and playmaking would force bigs to stay attached to him on the perimeter, opening up the paint for those young slashing guards.

Toronto Raptors ($93,570,051): Caris LeVert

Less than a month after winning their first NBA title, the Raptors lost the franchise player who delivered it to them. But even though Kawhi Leonard only gave Toronto one year, the team's future is bright.

The Raptors have less than $20 million in guaranteed money lined up for the 2020-21 campaign. That leaves nearly $100 million in space, assuming some cap holds are renounced.

Now, much of that will likely be taken up by Pascal Siakam. Fred VanVleet (unrestricted in 2020) should probably be a priority as well. And it would be a fun story if Kyle Lowry finishes his career in Toronto.

But even with those three returning, the Raptors figure to have a ton of money to spend. Perhaps they can hold some feet to the fire in restricted free agency.

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot committed to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Big money for some of the younger players currently on the roster could steer the team to the luxury tax fairly quickly.

Perhaps Toronto could get to Brooklyn's "walk away" number with Caris LeVert. A team with Siakam and VanVleet is a good start, but the Raptors would need some solid wings in between those two.