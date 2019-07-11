The Biggest Spot Up for Grabs in Every NFL Training Camp

0 of 32

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

We're less than two months away from the start of the 2019 NFL season on Sept. 5 and mere weeks away from Aug. 1's Hall of Fame Game and the start of the preseason. This means that in a proverbial blink of an eye, games will be underway.

While preseason contests obviously don't carry the weight of regular-season matchups, they are important to set the stage for the year. Many roster positions are unsettled, and players will have their opportunities to snag jobs during the exhibition period.

First, however, those guys will get their cracks at securing roster spots away from the cameras in training camps—and training-camp season is already upon us. With this in mind, let's take a look at the biggest positions up for grabs around the league. These are spots that don't have an entrenched starter and will be vital to each team's success in 2019.