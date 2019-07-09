Home Run Derby 2019: Top Highlights from Pete Alonso's Performance

John Minchillo/Associated Press

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso continued his incredible rookie season Monday with a victory in the Home Run Derby.

Alonso, who hit second in each of his three matchups, defeated Carlos Santana, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by one home run, including a 23-22 victory over Guerrero in the final round.

The 24-year-old became the fourth player seeded second in the bracketed format, which began in 2015, to win the event.

Alonso followed in the footsteps of Bryce Harper's victory as a No. 2 seed a year ago, while Todd Frazier and Aaron Judge have also accomplished the feat as the second seed.

The home run total for the 2019 champion progressed as the competition went on. Alonso had 14 home runs in the first round, 20 in the semifinals and 23 in the final.

In total, Alonso hit 57 balls out of Progressive Field, which made him the second Home Run Derby champion to finish outside of the top two in overall home runs, with Garret Anderson in 2003 being the other, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Alonso's home run total was significantly lower than Guerrero and Joc Pederson because the pair of sluggers combined for 79 long balls in the semifinal that went into a swing off.

With 23 seconds left on the clock in the final round, Alonso delivered the event-winning dinger to left-center and he immediately jumped into the arms of his pitcher Derek Morgan.

ESPN provided a second angle of the winning shot to left-center with Mets teammate Jeff McNeil, who will play on the National League All-Star team with Alonso, coming over to join the celebration.

As his 57th home run of Monday night flew into the stands, Alonso delivered an all-time bat flip as well by flinging his lumber high into the air above home plate in Cleveland.

Unlike a few true pull hitters, Alonso was able to spray the ball around different parts of the stadium, as MLB's Daren Willman pointed out:

Alonso did not experience the hottest start of the eight competitors, but he did deal with the boos raining down from the Cleveland fans as he faced Indians slugger Carlos Santana in the opening round.

The Mets first baseman admitted he did not expect to be booed in a Home Run Derby, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

"I didn't think I'd ever be booed at a Home Run Derby, to be honest with you," Alonso said. "But I guess that's the hometown home cooking."

Alonso also said after the contest that he used a survive-and-advance mentality that helped him push past Acuna and Guerrero.

"It's survive and advance," Alonso said. "You've got to go in with kind of a killer instinct. It doesn't matter how many you hit; you just need to have one more than the guy you're facing."

With the victory, Alonso became the third rookie champion of the Home Run Derby and second in three years, joining Judge from 2017 and co-champion Wally Joyner from 1986, per MLB Stats:

In addition to receiving the traditional trophy, Alonso earned a chain from musician Daddy Yankee during the awards ceremony.

Alonso will try to bank off the momentum earned from Monday in the 90th MLB All-Star Game Tuesday, where he is a reserve for the National League and will play first base or designated hitter since there are two first basemen on the NL bench.