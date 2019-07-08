Northern Arizona OL Malik Noshi Found Dead in Home at Age 22

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

Northern Arizona offensive lineman Malik Noshi (65) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Northern Arizona offensive lineman Malik Noshi died Sunday at the age of 22, the school announced.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire NAU Athletic Department family go out to Malik's family, friends, teammates and coaches during this time of great sadness," said Mike Marlow, the vice president for intercollegiate athletics. "Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need." 

Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball also commented on the matter:

Police in Flagstaff, Arizona, said a friend of Noshi's discovered him not breathing in his home and contacted authorities, per Lance Hartzler of the Arizona Daily Sun. Medical personnel arrived and attempted to revive Noshi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of his death but don't suspect foul play at this time.

Noshi was entering his senior year at Northern Arizona. He became a regular starter as a sophomore in 2017 and made 21 appearances over the past two seasons. The Las Vegas native earned honorable mention for the Big Sky all-conference team in 2018.

